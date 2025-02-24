RAAF, USAF C2 teams increase interoperability during Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force’s 93d Air Ground Operations Wing and Royal Australian Air Force’s 3...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force’s 93d Air Ground Operations Wing and Royal Australian Air Force’s 3 Control and Reporting Unit members conduct Command and Control (C2) operations at an operating location during exercise Bamboo Eagle (BE) 25-1 on America’s West Coast between Feb. 10-14, 2025. Their C2 training focused on interoperability between the international forces to ensure they are prepared to conduct future operations with a unified, collaborative approach at a moment’s notice. BE 25-1 provided Airmen, allies and partners a combat-representative, dynamic environment to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force command and control (C2) teams from the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing trained alongside Royal Australian Air Force teams during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at an operating location on America’s West Coast, Feb. 10-14, 2025.



This training focused on interoperability between the international forces to ensure they are prepared to conduct future operations with a unified, collaborative approach at a moment’s notice.



“As close allies, the status quo the USAF and RAAF aspire to is complete commonality between our personnel, equipment and procedures,” said RAAF Squadron Leader Ataman Iskender, 3 Control and Reporting Unit Air Battle Manager. “Once achieved, that will ensure we are able to operate in training and combat environments as a seamless, survivable and effective force.”



Increasing synergy between international partners enables them to share best practices and tactics to ensure both forces are able to integrate effectively and can mitigate potential interoperability issues now, to streamline conditions for potential future operations.



“Our teamwork on the same control team proved that U.S. and Australian forces can work together pretty seamlessly,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Leah Teh, 19th Air Support Operations Squadron Air Liaison Officer. “We definitely learned a lot from each other. I was very impressed by the C2 section leads we worked with.”



Throughout five days of continuous C2 operations, the two forces worked to increase their proficiency with joint battle management and communications equipment and processes for controlling aircraft. This enabled the delivery of kinetic and non-kinetic effects during the exercise, via air interdiction, electronic warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.



“Bamboo Eagle provides a unique scenario and challenge to drive the personnel, equipment and procedures from both the USAF and RAAF toward closer integration and collaboration to achieve a common desired objective,” Iskender said.



The exercise was designed to be combat representative which provided the venue for these Australian and U.S. forces to test their combined capabilities in a demanding and realistic environment.



“Bamboo Eagle provides the RAAF with unique training opportunities on conducting Agile Combat Operations in a high threat environment whilst also being disconnected and dislocated from higher headquarter elements,” Iskender said. “Bamboo Eagle posed a challenging training iteration and resulted in excellent learning for both myself and my staff.”



International and realistic training opportunities like Bamboo Eagle enable stronger partnerships essential for potential future operations.



“Being able to integrate with 729th Air Control Squadron and 19th Air Support Operations Squadron throughout Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 was an absolute honor and privilege,” Iskender said.