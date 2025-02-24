AR-MEDCOM JAG team aces G.O. Article 6 inspection

Photo By Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michael J. Deegan, assistant judge advocate general for...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michael J. Deegan, assistant judge advocate general for military law and operations, inspected the Army Reserve Medical Command in accordance with Article 6 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice's requirements for senior leaders to visit and review military justice offices and personnel Feb. 22, 2025, at AR-MEDCOM's Pinellas Park, Fla., headquarters. After the successful inspection, the general gave remarks regarding the current military legal climate in the Army Reserve and how he saw the career field developing for Army Reserve lawyers and paralegals. Deegan has served in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years and has been a part of the JAG Corps since 1993. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong) see less | View Image Page

PINELLAS PARK, Fla.– A senior ranking Judge Advocate General Corps general officer conducted an inspection visit of the Army Reserve Medical Command JAG team Feb. 22 here.

“Thank you for being a part of this great team,” said Brig. Gen. Michael J. Deegan, the assistant judge advocate general of military law and operations in his remarks to the AR-MEDCOM JAG officers and enlisted personnel.“I’m looking forward to seeing how we can build up one another and a better culture moving forward.”



Deegan, who conducted the congressionally-mandated audit of operations found in Article 6 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice which is done every three years, said, “Building off of the strengths of your Soldiers adds to unit cohesion and productivity.”

Staff Judge Advocate for AR-MEDCOM Col. Matthew H. Watters said he was proud of his team’s performance and their stellar performance in the Article 6 inspection.



“We had an extremely successful review; not only did we satisfy all the requirements of the inspection, but we were above all of the standards in terms of ensuring that military justice and administrative law functions not only for our command unit but for downtrace units that rely on us for support,” Watters said.



“By incorporating the right players, service members’ rights are protected, downtrace commands are fully supported and all legal requirements are being adhered to,” he said.



Senior Paralegal Non-Commissioned Officer at AR-MEDCOM Staff Sgt. Bryan E. Leacraft said, “This inspection was good, and being flexible when preparing for the inspection helps because each G.O. tends to have different opinions with their process, but the aides assist with preparing for that.”



The inspection was the kick-off event for a week-long legal services training program that included classes on administrative investigations, Freedom of Information Act requests, military and civilian equal opportunity programs, separation actions and ethics.