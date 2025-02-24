307th Bomb Wing Airmen of the Year announced

The 307th Bomb Wing released the Airmen of the Year (AOY) winners here Jan. 24, highlighting its most outstanding members.

This prestigious award encourages all 307th Bomb Wing Airmen to rise to the occasion and set the bar for their fellow Airmen.

"The Airman of the Year for the entire bomb wing is always someone who is committed to excellence and shows that they are not just someone who meets the standard but someone who goes above them," said Tech. Sgt. Zainalabideen Abd, 307th Medical Squadron Flight Operational Medical Technician and AOY nominator. "It shows that this is the place to be because it's the world's greatest Air Force."

This year's outstanding Airmen and Guardians are as follows:

Airman of the Year: Staff Sgt. Abdul Sesay, 307th Medical Squadron

NCO of the Year: Tech Sgt. Mitchell S. Hakun, 307th Operations Support Squadron

SNCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Erin L. Chitwood, 489th Aeromedical Flight

Civilian Category 1 of the Year: Michelle Rivera Flores, 307th Mission Support Group

Civilian Category 2 of the Year: William Avants, 307th Operations Support Squadron

CGO of the Year: 1st Lt. John Putz, 307th Force Support Squadron

FGO of the Year: Lt. Col. Stephanie Guyette, 489th Bomb Group

To be considered for the AOY Award, nominees must demonstrate excellence in their career field and professional demeanor. Once nominated, Airmen undergo a lengthy selection process.

For Sesay, this process left him feeling empowered.

"I was surprised when I won the award because I know there are other hardworking Airmen that work hard and they're doing a good job, and are doing more than I do," said Sesay. "This award is an inspiration for you to do more and it sends a message to any other Airman that if you do what you're supposed to do and put more time in what you're doing, then you will be able to help the unit and inspire yourself."



Other 2024 AOY winners echoed his sentiment and feel the new title is an incentive to continue their learning journeys.



"I’m always willing to learn,” said Hakun. “I don’t know everything, so there’s always something out there that you can learn or improve.



He also emphasized the need to be intrinsically motivated, pursue extra work, and accomplish a goal instead of hoping for an award.



“It’s got to start with you and what you want,” said Hakun. “If achieving this is what you desire, then you have to be willing to put in the work and the effort to be recognized with an award like this because it’s not just going to be handed to you.”



Sesay also emphasized that the award directs attention to what matters when serving in the military.



“All Airmen should know their ‘why,’” he said. “So with your why and your reason that you joined the Air Force, be sure to be successful by working hard, doing extra, and learning more.”

Enlisted AOY winners will compete for 10th Air Force AOY honors later this month.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2025 Date Posted: 02.26.2025 10:49 Story ID: 491547 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th Bomb Wing Airmen of the Year announced, by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.