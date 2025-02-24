3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers respond to aircraft emergency in Florida

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade along with civilian emergency medical services and firefighters assist the pilot of a downed aircraft near Indian River, Florida, Jan. 30, 2025. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga.– The scene was devastating. The plane’s nose crumpled, and its wings folded over the cockpit. For a moment, they feared the worst. Then, they saw a hand gripping the edge of the fuselage. The pilot was alive.



In moments of crisis, when seconds can mean the difference between life and death, the ability to act decisively is critical. For the Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (3CAB), a routine flight back from a training mission quickly became a lifesaving operation. Without hesitation, they responded to the distress call of a downed civilian aircraft, demonstrating the courage, readiness, and selfless service that define Army Aviation.



As three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters approached their scheduled refueling stop at Vero Beach, air traffic control issued an urgent notice that an aircraft was in distress.



Over the radio the pilot’s voice came through, “I have to land.” Initially, the transmission seemed routine; general aviation pilots often report minor issues before landing safely but then the radio went silent. Moments later, another chilling message followed, “I lost it.”



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Van Wagenen, Chief Warrant Officer Delfino, Spc. Kaplan, Spc. Andler, Sgt. Ferreira, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Krauel, Sgt. Kurtzman, and their air mission commander; Capt. Menser had no way of knowing what they would find, but they knew they had to act. They contacted the control tower and offered to assist in locating the downed aircraft. Initially, controllers mistook them for civilian pilots and instructed them to hold. The 3CAB aircrew persisted.



“We are three helicopters. We can go over there. We can see what’s going on,” one of the pilots radioed.



Once cleared to assist, a flash of neon orange appears through the trees as they scan the landscape below for any sign of wreckage. They had found the aircraft, a small civilian plane crumpled near the tree line.



The lead aircraft, piloted by Krauel, swiftly descended into the field. As the rotors whipped up dust and debris, CW2 Van Wagenen cautioned the crew, “Don’t get cut, don’t get burned,” before they sprinted toward the wreckage.



Van Wagenen, Delfino, Ferreira, and Kaplan acted quickly, clearing the wing to reach the pilot. He was injured and bleeding, with cuts on his arms and legs. Kaplan retrieved the first aid kit and began treatment while Delfino and Ferreira checked his vitals, confirming he was conscious and responsive.



“There was a lot, so I just wrapped his whole head,” said Kaplan.



Overseeing the mission from above, Capt. Menser ensured seamless coordination between the crews and air traffic control. Every element of the team worked in perfect synchronization, underscoring how Army training prepares Soldiers for real-world emergencies.



The biggest challenge was yet to come. The crash site’s rough terrain made it difficult for emergency responders to reach them. Since authorities denied the crew clearance to transport the injured pilot, they stabilized him and monitored his condition while waiting for medics. Once the medics arrived, the aircrew briefed them on the pilot’s injuries and the interventions performed.



With fuel running low, the Black Hawks had to depart. As they lifted off, a medevac helicopter arrived to transport the pilot. Their mission was complete.



“Being able to help somebody in need—that was the most impactful part” said Krauel.



The experience reaffirmed what the more seasoned Soldiers already knew, their training had paid off.



“I couldn’t be more proud to be the commander of these Soldiers. There was no hesitation from anybody in the crew to assist, even in the face of danger,” Menser said.



The rescue was not a planned mission nor part of their orders that day. But when the call came, they answered while demonstrating duty, selfless service, and personal courage, the core values that define the U.S. Army.



“You make a plan, and then the plan changes. You have to be flexible. You have to be adaptable and intelligent. Things aren’t always going as planned, so you must demonstrate mental agility. The more you do that, the easier and smoother the process becomes,” said Krauel.



Whether on the battlefield or in the skies over Florida, Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Charlie Company 4/3 AHB stand ready to serve anytime, anywhere.