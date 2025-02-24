Firsthand Glimpse at Non-kinetic Cyberspace Capabilities: The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits Marine Corps Information Command

Courtesy Photo | The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric M. Smith, visits the Marine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric M. Smith, visits the Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC) at Lasswell Hall aboard Fort Meade, Feb. 19, 2025, to gain a deeper understanding of the Command's exquisite ability to provide non-kinetic support to the FMF and Joint Force. During his visit, General Smith was immersed in the innovative work being done by MCIC Marines to protect and project combat power through the information environment. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric M. Smith, visited the Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC) at Lasswell Hall aboard Fort Meade, Feb. 19, 2025, to gain a deeper understanding of the Command's exquisite ability to provide non-kinetic support to the FMF and Joint Force. During his visit, General Smith was immersed in the innovative work being done by MCIC Marines to protect and project combat power through the information environment.



The Commandant observed the critical role that cybersecurity and information operations play in enhancing the lethality of the Marine Corps by enabling the force to operate effectively in an increasingly complex and contested information environment. He also acknowledged the significant contributions that Marines make to the Joint Force, highlighting the command's expertise in the convergence of authorities and capabilities as a key enabler of joint military success.



General Smith continues emphasize sustaining the Marine Corps’ significant investment in cyberspace and information capabilities to ensure the Corps remains at the forefront of the domain. By doing so, the Marine Corps will continued to meet or exceed the requirements of the Joint Force, the FMF and the Nation.