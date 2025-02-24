23 WG launches Moody Connect app

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA. – The 23rd Wing launched the Moody Connect app, designed to bridge communication gaps at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 17,2025.



After a year of planning and feedback from service members and their families, the base identified a disconnect between base events and community participation. The app, available on both Google and Apple platforms, streamlines information sharing and strengthens connections across the base.



Jacinta Howell, 23rd Wing Integrated Prevention and Response coordinator, noticed low attendance at base events despite frequent complaints on social media about lack of activities. Data shows that platforms like Facebook are less popular among younger Airmen, leading to the conclusion that the event advertisements aren’t reaching the larger population.



“We needed a better way to connect these two sides,” Howell said. “We wanted it to be easy to check out what’s going on, share it, and stay connected.”



The app provides a centralized, user-friendly platform that includes a calendar of on-base events. Additionally, Airmen and their families can connect with base agencies, first sergeants, support staff, and find True North providers, helplines, and a map of the installation.



Howell and her team are continuously improving the app, with plans to add more resources such as Airman Against Drunk Driving and volunteer opportunities.



“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Howell said. “We’re always open to suggestions to make the app more useful.”



The app’s primary goal is to enhance communication and build community. By providing a reliable source of information, it allows service members and their families to stay informed and engaged, which strengthens resilience within the base.



“Connectedness is one of the biggest protective factors against isolation,” Howell added.



Rachael Conner, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron key spouse, praised the app for its quick access to resources like True North providers and its seamless integration of multiple services, making it more reliable than social media.



“It’s a one-stop shop for everything,” Connor said. “The app lays everything out clearly, and the calendar feature is fantastic.”



Rachael believes the app will become the go-to resource for base residents.



“Once people get familiar with it, they’ll see all the opportunities and events happening around them,” Connor said. “It’s about making things easier to find and helping build a sense of community.”



As the app continues to evolve, it promises to be an invaluable tool for everyone at Moody AFB, ensuring clear communication, strong connections, and a thriving community.

