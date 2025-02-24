Air National Guard, Reserve medics help clear nationwide recruiting bottleneck

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler | U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Kevin Maskell, a dentist assigned to the Arizona Air...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler | U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Kevin Maskell, a dentist assigned to the Arizona Air National Guard 162nd Wing conducts a dental examination during Kodiac Arctic Care 24, in Kodiak, Alaska, May 9, 2024. Personnel from the U.S. Uniformed Services joined Kodiak Arctic Care under the Innovative Readiness Training program, which partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to the community across goegraphically dispersed care sites on Alaska's remote Kodiak Island. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sergeant Hampton Stramler) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --- Thirty-five Air National Guard and 10 Reserve component Airmen executed a surge initiative to address severe backlogs at military entrance processing stations across the United States throughout 2024. This effort, characterized by its rapid implementation and innovative solutions, underscores the vital role the Guard and Reserve play in recruiting the next generation of service members.



"We were losing quite a bit of people that were being held up at [U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command], waiting for waivers, adjudications, and processing, and they were just walking away,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James R. Parry, acting director, medical operations, Office of the Surgeon General, Headquarters USAF.



With the Military Health System’s new health record system, Genesis, which integrates military and civilian records, identifying disqualifying conditions became significantly easier. However, significant delays in waiver and adjudication processes created a bottleneck of applicants waiting for months and opting to abandon enlistment altogether, explained Parry who was tasked by the Secretary of the Air Force in March 2024 to develop a solution addressing the backlog by June 2024.



Unlike other service branches, approximately 80 percent of Air Force medics are assigned to medical treatment facilities where they provide direct patient care. Recognizing the unsustainable impact of pulling active-duty medical personnel away from their primary duties, Parry pitched mobilizing Guard and Reserve medics.





"The Army and Navy had already provided support, but it was clear that the Guard and Reserve were uniquely suited for this effort,” said Col. Scott Haning, assistant to the deputy director, medical operations, U.S. Space Force, and administrator, Military Personnel Appropriation Program, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, HAF.



With a short turnaround time from the tasking to having boots-on-ground, they worked quickly to secure the necessary funding and mandates to make it happen, explained Haning.



Two months later, the Guard and Reserve collectively deployed 45 Airmen, including 32 Guard providers and medical technicians, who worked remotely and locally, allowing the mission to proceed with minimal travel costs.



“It really was a herculean effort,” said Col. Mark B. Dudley, deputy director, policy and resources, Office of the Surgeon General, who spoke on the innovative thinking and collaboration across the total force that put this initiation into motion.



Dudley said the ability to mobilize on such short notice was equally remarkable.



“We were not expecting the amount of volunteers we got on such short notice,” explained Parry. “It’s a testament to the fact that for the Guard and Reserve, even though they're mainly in the private sector. When it comes time to serve they are quick to volunteer.”



Even on short notice, this willingness to step up speaks to the deep sense of duty and commitment among Guard and Reserve members, emphasized Parry.



“Keep in mind that these [Guard and Reserve Airmen] make some sacrifices in their civilian careers, especially providers and the physicians who may have practices,” said Haning. “But because they're called the service, and that's why a lot of them do it, they put their civilian careers on hold to support the mission.”



As a result of the initiative, the surge of Guard and Reserve medics helped increase overall medical processing productivity by 64 percent by executing nearly 4,500 prescreens and 2,500 medical exams, explained Dudley. This enabled USMEPCOM to develop long-term solutions such as hiring civilian providers and leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline processes.



The Guard and Reserve’s contributions demonstrated not only its ability to act swiftly but also the depth of expertise its members bring from civilian careers.



"The Guard and Reserve really bring a lot of talent to the active duty, especially on the medical side," said Parry. "They have very talented physicians and technicians who work in the civilian healthcare system, so the acuity and experience they bring is invaluable."



In addition to fulfilling a critical shortage in manning for USMEPCOM, the initiative enabled Guard and Reserve personnel to integrate with their active-duty counterparts as the total force prepares for what medical readiness may look like in the future.



“[In past conflicts], if somebody would get hurt out in the field, it's quick to get in there and airlift them back to a base and [get them to a higher level of care],” explained Parry. “In the next theater, and especially in the Pacific, it's not going to be like that … So the more our Guard and Reserve medics can interact with active duty, the more we can be prepared for [the future fight].”



The initiative’s success highlights the importance of the Guard and Reserve in sustaining military readiness, explained Haning.



"This experience really highlighted the unique qualifications and dedication of our Guard and Reserve medics," said Haning. "They were able to step up and make a significant impact, while also gaining valuable training and experience that will benefit them and the total force going forward."