Joint Maritime Information Center Meets with Cruise Ship Industry Officials to Discuss Red Sea Security

Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 250210-N-NO146-1009 MANAMA, Bahrain -- Joint Maritime Information Center director, U.S. Navy Capt. Lee Stuart, briefs cruise line personnel on the maritime security situation in the Middle East region during a visit to a cruise ship visiting Bahrain, Feb. 10. The Joint Maritime Information Center, initially formed in February 2024 to engage commercial shipping stakeholders regarding Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, recently became a permanent part of Combined Maritime Forces with a broader, region-wide mandate. (U.S. Navy photo)

MANAMA, Bahrain – The director of the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) met with representatives of the cruise ship industry in both Bahrain and Dubai in February to discuss JMIC operations and purpose and to reassure industry officials of JMIC partner nations’ commitment to regional maritime security.



U.S. Navy Capt. Lee Stuart, JMIC director, along with representatives of Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 of the Combined Maritime Forces, briefed ships’ masters, senior officers and corporate security managers on the current Middle East region maritime security situation, specifically in the Red Sea. CTF 153 is responsible for maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Western Gulf of Aden.



“The Red Sea attacks highlighted the gap in understanding between commercial shipping and navies. JMIC aims to bridge that gap and increase cooperation to help keep mariners and passengers safe at sea,” said Stuart.



Stuart also outlined JMIC’s role, composition, operations and range of information products, including its incident-specific Information Notes and monthly reports with rolling statistical analysis.



“The cruise industry is highly competitive, rapidly growing, sets schedules years ahead and must keep passenger safety as paramount,” he said.



Stuart also introduced JMIC’s Bridge Emergency Reference Cards, which guide bridge crews on actions to take before, during and after an incident.



The deepening engagement comes as cruise operators and other commercial shipping operators cautiously evaluate the risk of returning to the Red Sea.



“The cruise industry has some difficult decisions to make in response to the region’s complex and dynamic regional security situation,” Stuart said. “JMIC has a vital role to play in giving them reliable information to help their decision-making.”



The Joint Maritime Information Center, initially formed in February 2024 to engage commercial shipping stakeholders regarding Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, recently became a permanent part of Combined Maritime Forces with a broader, region-wide mandate.



Similar cruise industry engagements are planned for the future. JMIC also welcomes engagement from shipping industry stakeholders via its LinkedIn page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jmic.