Navy Seabees Improve Educational Infrastructure in Sao Tome

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB)1, Det. Sao Tome, deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), are making significant improvements to local schools through the Almas Primary and Secondary School Rehabilitation project.



This initiative is part of an ongoing Humanitarian Civic Assistance effort aimed at strengthening ties between the United States and the people of Sao Tome and Principe.



The project encompasses critical upgrades to school facilities, including septic system repairs, water harvesting and storage system installations, electrical replacements, plumbing connections, ceiling repairs, and improvements to the kitchen and food storage areas. Additional work involves the reinforcement of security features such as access gate locks, wall patching, and painting to enhance the overall learning environment.



“Sao Tome presented its own set of difficulties, from managing logistics in an austere environment to ensuring skillsets merged between our Seabees and partner nation counterparts,” said Lt. j.g. Jacob Mills, Officer in Charge of NMCB 1, Det. Sao Tome. “A large hurdle was the unfamiliarity with local building techniques, giving us the opportunity to be able to apply our critical thinking skills to solve engineering problems.”

Along with working on an impactful project, Mills commented on the opportunity to connect with the local population.

“The real beauty of our Seabees is the great people we have, that when pulled together, can solve tough problems. It’s been an amazing opportunity to engage with and serve the local community directly,” said Mills. “What makes the mission so rewarding are the smiles on the students’ and faculty’s faces when they see us come onsite, knowing that we’re there to help.”

Host nation collaboration plays a crucial role in this project. Sao Tome and Principe (STP) Army soldiers are providing direct labor support as available, while the STP Coast Guard assigned a translator to facilitate communication between Seabees and local personnel. This partnership reinforces shared goals of development and cooperation.



The Almas Primary and Secondary School Rehabilitation project aligns with broader strategic objectives set forth by Naval Forces Europe-Africa, emphasizing presence and engagement in Atlantic Africa’s maritime domain. By fostering goodwill and strengthening regional partnerships, the Navy continues to uphold its commitment to maintaining stability and security in the region.



The mission includes bilateral renovations to two schools in the Almas area, five construction skills and military professionalization exchanges with the Forças Armadas São Tomé Principe Army Engineers, and three community relations events.



"This project is more than just upgrading infrastructure; it is about creating a lasting impact on the future of Sao Tome and Principe," said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jason Hotalen, Office of Security Cooperation chief. "By improving educational facilities, we are helping to ensure that students and teachers have a safe and supportive environment for learning.”



For Hotalen, projects like these are important for building relationships with partners and their local communities.



“Working with our partners to achieve these goals is an honor, and we are proud to contribute to the well-being of this community," said Hotalen.



NMCB 1’s efforts in Sao Tome and Principe underscore the Navy’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and regional engagement, further solidifying U.S. access and influence in the Atlantic Africa area of operations.



22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

