Respiratory illnesses are on the rise

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Public Health Command Europe Officials have seen a sharp increase of a trio of respiratory illnesses, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19, in the last month.



“Compared to the last three seasons post pandemic, the European footprint is seeing more hospitalizations for upper respiratory conditions during the 24/25 season,” said PHCE Epidemiologist Mark Greenhalgh. “Particularly, we are noticing a continuous increase in cases with each proceeding winter month this season. This is nearly double the hospitalizations we witnessed last season, with March -traditionally the busiest month- coming up in a couple weeks.”



People with flu are most contagious during the first 3 days of their illness. Some people, including young children and people with weakened immune systems may be contagious for longer periods of time.



To keep you and your loved ones safe, follow these steps to help prevent getting sick:



• Stay home if you are sick

• Avoid contact with people who are feeling sick

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your shirt sleeve, not your hands

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

• Avoid close contact with others, such as kissing, shaking hands and sharing cups and eating utensils

• Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices



Most people are experiencing coughs, fever and congestion and do not need medical care or antiviral drugs, but certain people are at a higher risk of serious flu-related complications.



Those at increased risk include people:

• Who are immunocompromised

• Who are 65 or older

• Who are pregnant

• With other complex health conditions



If you are experiencing emergency warning signs, please seek immediate care at your medical treatment facility.

