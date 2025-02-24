'Guard For A Day’ program embarks on winter survival training venture

Photo By Spc. Michael Germundson | An Oregon Army National Guard Soldier with the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Michael Germundson | An Oregon Army National Guard Soldier with the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, raises an entrenching tool to keep spirits high during cold weather survival training at Swampy Lakes Sno-Park, Bend, Oregon on Jan 4, 2025. The training was a chance for the Soldiers to test their skills, and gear and take 13 Guard For A Day (GFAD) members of the public along to demonstrate what a day in the life of a service member can be. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

WOODBURN, Ore. - Final preparations were made, cold weather gear was issued and two busloads of soldiers departed on a rainy day with a final destination being a stretch of snow along the approach to Mt. Bachelor from Woodburn, Oregon. Seventy Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment left traditional training behind to embark on a weekend of survival training in freezing cold weather conditions at Swampy Lakes Sno-Park.



“I think it’s a skill every infantryman should have,” said Staff Sgt. Stephen Young. “We don’t just train in the desert and it makes for fun team building. It comes down to survivability – do our job and survive in any conditions.”



The two-day drill weekend had a dual mission: apply skills to survive the night while hosting thirteen volunteers with the 'Guard For A Day' program. The GFAD program allows people interested in the guard the opportunity to shadow service members before officially enlisting in the military.



“I found out about GFAD through a social media post,” said Elliot Pond. “It’s a good idea to get a feel for the Army without getting yelled at, like at basic training. It’s nice to put a name and face on the uniform.”



The four-hour bus ride to Swampy Lake Sno-Park was loud as Soldiers caught up with each other and shared stories from past missions. Morale was high entering central Oregon where a good snowpack made for ideal snow camping conditions. The parking lot restroom held a hint about the current conditions with four feet of snow on its roof.



The air brakes hissed and the bus door swung open – time to work. As a fine snow fell, Soldiers and GFAD alike donned their warm layers and shouldered their gear. Stepping off, the team moved as a line uphill on a knee-deep snow-packed trail. Several squads peeled off to break new trails to their overnight positions among the small pine trees.



With entrenching tools in hand, Soldiers and Guard and those signed up for GFAD experience took turns moving snow below their feet, shaping and fortifying their living quarters for the night, and digging trenches or snow caves for shelter, with a final goal to dig a trench or snow cave. The work was a group effort and the team took turns digging, resting, eating MREs (Meals Ready to Eat), or collecting tree branches for a warming fire. Snow shoes were delivered and some people took the opportunity to walk over the deep snow.



As daylight faded, red headlamps dotted the snowfield, spotlighting the expansive camp each time the wearer rose to eject another shovelful of snow. The work continued until each camper was satisfied with their living quarters for the night. The lack of light was a natural break and most of the GFADs returned to Bend Armory for a warm night's sleep on an Army cot, while four intrepid guests were equipped to brave the elements and snow camp with the Soldiers.



In the morning, the ride back to the home station was noticeably quieter as people warmed their bones and drifted off to sleep.



Reflecting on their time in the field, GFAD participant Quentin Shiffer said, “The training was tough, but the skills are invaluable. At the end of the day, I know this will only positively impact my life.”



Although the training was a short, overnight survival test, both the soldiers of 3-116th and the GFAD participants gleaned excellent knowledge and skill. GFAD participants were able to get a first-hand look at what it is like to be in the Oregon National Guard, and current Soldiers were able to mark one more accomplishment off their task list.