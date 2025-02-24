USS San Diego visits Ishigaki

U.S. Navy story by Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan Public Affairs



YOKOSUKA, Japan— USS San Diego (LPD 22), forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, as part of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, arrived at Ishigaki, Japan, February 26, 2025, for a scheduled port visit.



San Diego, commanded by Capt. Timothy R. Carter, is a San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock ship and is approximately 208 meters in length. The ship displaces approximately 25,000 tons with a crew size of about over 350.



While in Ishigaki, the crew is looking forward to meeting citizens, sightseeing, shopping, enjoying the local cuisine and cultural attractions and learning more about the scenic and historic area of Ishigaki, Japan.

