USINDOPACOM Commander hosts Hawaii Governor at Headquarters

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted Governor of Hawaiʻi Dr. Josh Green at USINDOPACOM headquarters, February 24. The meeting continues communication and collaboration between the two senior military and civilian leaders, which is essential for informed decision-making, maintaining public safety and responding effectively to any security challenges. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
