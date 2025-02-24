Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander hosts Hawaii Governor at Headquarters

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Story by Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted Governor of Hawaiʻi Dr. Josh Green at USINDOPACOM headquarters, February 24. The meeting continues communication and collaboration between the two senior military and civilian leaders, which is essential for informed decision-making, maintaining public safety and responding effectively to any security challenges. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

