STARCOM strengthens Guardian cyber readiness

Photo By Isaac Blancas | U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Cantore, deputy commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, left, and Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Slade, mobilization assistant to the commander of Space Operations Command, center, participate in a fireside chat at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 11, 2025. The discussion explored STARCOM's evolving relationship with cyberspace and its role in advancing Space Force operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Cantore, deputy commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, shared his perspectives on the challenges of the cyber domain and STARCOM’s role in preparing Guardians to meet those challenges at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium in Colorado Springs on Feb. 11.



During his remarks, Cantore emphasized that as the Space Force continues to hone its training and education opportunities for enlisted, officer, and civilian Guardians, STARCOM is focused on equipping Guardians with the necessary skills to operate effectively in the cyber domain.



“We provide training for 33 certifications to build a foundational cybersecurity skillset for our entire force,” said Cantore.



He explained that beyond certifications, STARCOM provides cyber Guardians with realistic training environments to help them visualize potential cyber threats and develop effective countermeasures to safeguard data crucial to space operations and joint warfighting.



“We give ourselves range capability so that we can get out there and practice, see what the threat might look like, and learn how we might deny and defeat it,” Cantore said.



Cantore also spoke about STARCOM’s approach to training enlisted and officer Guardians. He highlighted the new Officer Training Course which ensures new Space Force officers gain the foundational skills and expertise needed to lead operations in space operations, intelligence, and cyber. Meanwhile, enlisted cyber Guardians complete the Cyber Combat Course, which provides them with critical cyber skills and certifications to prepare them for their operational roles.



“We’re building out our cyber team. Our officers are going to be focused on leading and planning. It’s our enlisted Guardians who will be our primary warfighters in the Space Force who will have that deep technical knowledge,” Cantore said.



Additionally, Cantore emphasized the Space Force's commitment to robust testing, ensuring both established and emerging systems operate seamlessly. He acknowledged the inherent vulnerability risks when integrating diverse systems and highlighted STARCOM's crucial role in leading the charge on testing and evaluating cyber operations and capabilities.



"We're working hard to ensure those vulnerabilities do not remain so that we have the cyber security that our systems need," Cantore stated, underscoring STARCOM’s dedication to maintaining a secure technological environment.



Cantore also provided several examples of how commercial industry and academia can contribute to the development of programs and systems to fortify cyber security.



He pointed to the Commercial Solutions Opening program, which allows private companies to partner with the Space Force on improving training and testing technology, like cyber ranges, software, and data analysis tools. There are also efforts to consolidate contracts and provide opportunities to access capabilities, Cantore said.



Looking ahead, Cantore noted that in 2025, STARCOM will further its commitment to robust cyber education for Guardians by hosting its second Partnership Days event. This initiative strengthens collaboration with academic institutions and universities, expanding training opportunities for Space Force personnel.



Cantore also discussed the need to continue recruiting highly skilled personnel to meet the demand of the cyber mission in the Space Force. He stressed that bringing in top cyber talent is just as important as training them.



“Recruiting is a critical area for us and the Space Force is committed to bringing in the most highly talented future officer, enlisted and civilians to execute the mission,” Cantore said. “We also want to make sure that we’re delivering world class certifications and training to our Guardians as they come in to ensure they’re ready for potential conflict in the cyber domain.”



Space Training and Readiness Command prepares combat-ready USSF forces to prevail in competition and conflict through innovative education, training, doctrine, and test. The command, established in 2021, is comprised of five Space Deltas, and develops superior space capabilities, delivers warfighting solutions, and prepares every Space Force Guardian.