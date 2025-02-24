North Dakota National Guard 81st Civil Support Team Conduct HAZMAT Engagement in Ghana

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sam Hemphill and U.S Army Sgt. 1st Class Jory Shypkowski,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sam Hemphill and U.S Army Sgt. 1st Class Jory Shypkowski, 81st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, explain the various ways decontamination can be done during the Hazardous Materials engagement, Feb. 12, 2025. The HAZMAT engagement was primarily held at the Ghana National Fire Service Headquarters in the Greater Accra Region of the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Raul Boamah) see less | View Image Page

The North Dakota National Guard’s 81st Civil Support Team conducted a Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) 201 engagement in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 10-15, as part of the State Partnership Program.



They worked alongside the Ghana National Fire Service and local first responders. The engagement, led by five CST members, aimed to enhance Ghana’s emergency response capabilities and strengthen the longstanding state partnership between North Dakota and Ghana.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sam Hemphill, U.S. Army Capt. Tom Hansen, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Keller, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jory Shipkowski, and U.S. Army Sgt. Brett LaFontaine taught the course.



“We’re here to support our state partnership with Ghana by bringing HAZMAT to their fire service, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and a handful of their uniformed services,” Hansen said.



The bilateral engagement was conducted as part of the SPP, to foster developmental and military cooperation between North Dakota and the Republic of Ghana. North Dakota and Ghana have maintained a strong partnership under the program since 2004.



The program began with two days of classroom lectures, covering essential HAZMAT principles and procedures. Participants were then divided into groups to tackle practical exercises, applying the knowledge they had gained. Over the final two days, the CST escalated the classroom exercises into an operational exercise, requiring all groups to use what they had learned to solve complex problems and present their solutions to instructors. Each participant received a certificate of completion on the final day. The event marked the successful transfer of important skills and knowledge, equipping Ghanaian first responders with enhanced capabilities to handle hazardous materials and emergencies.



The CST regularly conducts similar exercises with firefighters and emergency responders.



“We regularly train with firefighters. Just last week [before this mission], I was down in Fargo [North Dakota] training with their firefighters,” LaFontaine noted.



These training sessions ensure that both the CST and the groups they work with remain updated and well-versed in the latest public safety practices.



“What we teach them may not be something they’ve even thought about,” Keller said, emphasizing the value of sharing skills and knowledge gained in the field.



The exchange was mutually beneficial. While the CST brought knowledge and experience from their work in the United States, they also gained valuable insights from their Ghanaian counterparts.



“On the other hand, we learned so much from them. Their resourcefulness, how they figure out problems without having all the solutions, was impressive,” Keller added.



The collaboration provided both groups with new perspectives and strategies to improve their day-to-day operations.



The bilateral partnership between North Dakota and Ghana has been a cornerstone of cooperation for over 20 years now. This latest engagement underscores the program’s ongoing commitment to fostering mutual growth and preparedness. By sharing expertise and learning from one another, the CST and Ghanaian first responders have strengthened their ability to protect their communities and respond effectively to emergencies.



The success of the HAZMAT 201 training course highlights the importance of international collaboration in enhancing global safety and security. As the CST continues to engage in similar missions worldwide, their efforts not only bolster the capabilities of partner nations but also reinforce the North Dakota National Guard’s role as a leader in global emergency response training.