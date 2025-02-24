Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: February 2025 Newcomers

    02.25.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Tech. Sgt. Joe Arnold – 908th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Michael Caver – 908th OSS
    Maj. Zebulon Dimmett – 908th OSS
    Tech. Sgt. Payne Manczko – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
    Maj. Stephen Squier – 703rd HS
    Staff Sgt. Zachary Zimmer – 703rd HS

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Tech. Sgt. Timothy Garrett – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Master Sgt. Lewis Jessop – 908th Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class John Bledsoe – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Cameron Chambers – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Gianni Giroldi Rodriguez – 908th CES
    Staff Sgt. Curtis Gissendaner – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman Kaitlyn Gitchel – 908th SFS
    Senior Airman Clifford Jones – 908th CES
    Senior Airman David Parayaoan – 908th Force Support Squadron

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Staff Sgt. Jessica Brown
    Airman 1st Class Oghosa Edionwe
    Airman 1st Class Shaquandra Reynolds

