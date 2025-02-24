Just Landed: February 2025 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Tech. Sgt. Joe Arnold – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Michael Caver – 908th OSS
Maj. Zebulon Dimmett – 908th OSS
Tech. Sgt. Payne Manczko – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
Maj. Stephen Squier – 703rd HS
Staff Sgt. Zachary Zimmer – 703rd HS
908th Maintenance Group:
Tech. Sgt. Timothy Garrett – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Master Sgt. Lewis Jessop – 908th Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class John Bledsoe – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Cameron Chambers – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman 1st Class Gianni Giroldi Rodriguez – 908th CES
Staff Sgt. Curtis Gissendaner – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman Kaitlyn Gitchel – 908th SFS
Senior Airman Clifford Jones – 908th CES
Senior Airman David Parayaoan – 908th Force Support Squadron
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Jessica Brown
Airman 1st Class Oghosa Edionwe
Airman 1st Class Shaquandra Reynolds
