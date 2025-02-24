Tolson Youth Center Wins Money Matters 2025 Award

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Tolson Youth Center is excited to announce that it won the Charles Schwab...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Tolson Youth Center is excited to announce that it won the Charles Schwab Foundation's Money Matters 2025 Incentive Award. This award recognizes the center's strong commitment to teaching young people about money. Winning this award took a lot of hard work from the youth and staff at the Tolson Youth Center. They started by taking the online Money Matters training, which taught them important financial skills like budgeting, saving, investing, and responsible spending. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Tolson Youth Center is excited to announce that it won the Charles Schwab Foundation's Money Matters 2025 Incentive Award. This award recognizes the center's strong commitment to teaching young people about money.



Winning this award took a lot of hard work from the youth and staff at the Tolson Youth Center. They started by taking the online Money Matters training, which taught them important financial skills like budgeting, saving, investing, and responsible spending.



"CYS helps create a stable and resilient community for military youth,” said Margaret Lilly, the Chief of Child and Youth Services at Fort Bragg. “It helps them build skills for the future. CYS also gives service members peace of mind, knowing their children are in a safe and caring environment while they are on duty."



After finishing the training, the youth used what they learned in their Money Matters Club. They got to practice these skills and see how they work in real life. The Youth Director then sent an application to the Boys and Girls Club of America to show how committed the center is to teaching youth about money.



The Tolson Youth Center will use the $5,000 grant to make their financial education programs even better. They plan to add fun activities, workshops, and real-world financial simulations. These will help the youth develop good financial habits and make smart money decisions.

These new programs will not only teach important money skills but also help the youth feel more confident and independent. By offering these resources, the Tolson Youth Center is helping create a generation that is mindful with money.



CYS plays a crucial role in supporting service members and their families at Fort Bragg. It fosters a sense of stability and builds resilience among military youth, creating a strong and supportive community. Through its various programs, CYS equips young individuals with essential life skills, preparing them for the future.