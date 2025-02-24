NAVFAC MIDLANT awards its Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year and Project Manager of the Year for 2025

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 250214-N-HC520-1002 NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 14, 2025) (Left) Naval Facilities Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 250214-N-HC520-1002 NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 14, 2025) (Left) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Commanding Officer Capt. Ryan Carey presents a plaque to Design Director Charles Madary, R.A., in recognition of his selection as the command’s Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year for 2025. (Right) Carey presents a plaque to Mega Project Manager Kevin Ball, R.A., in recognition of his selection as the command’s Project Manager of the Year for 2025. (U.S. Navy photo collage by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) Commanding Officer Capt. Ryan Carey awarded the command’s selection of its Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year and Project Manager of the Year for 2025, during awards ceremonies held Jan. 14 and Feb. 13.



Design Director Charles Madary, R.A., who is the command’s selection as the 2025 Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year, received a plaque from Carey during a brief ceremony held at the Public Works Department (PWD), onboard Naval Station (NS) Great Lakes, Illinois.



Madary was promoted from Senior Architect to Branch Design Director at PWD Great Lakes, where his leadership and technical expertise has been instrumental in the success of his team. He served as the Project, Design, and Construction (PDC) facilitator for a $120 million Public Private Venture (PPV) Navy housing project, ensuring its successful completion. Madary also led the PWD Great Lakes Facility Structural Inspection Program, covering 100 buildings in less than a year, and providing comprehensive, high-quality reports with actionable recommendations.



Additionally, Madary served as the primary PWD Great Lakes point of contact regarding the $132 million Firefighter Trainer MILCON project, and the lead architect for the $27 million NS Great Lakes Clearwell Special Project. Furthermore, he demonstrated a strong commitment to mentorship and professional development by designing a two-week onboarding schedule for new employees, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute effectively to the team, and created and implemented an architectural job shadowing program for high school students.



“I am both humbled and elated by this selection and inspired each day by my incredible peers; talented professionals dedicated to their craft and service to country,” said Madary, a Bartlett, Illinois native who has worked at NAVFAC for 14 years. “Simply put, this is one of the highest honors in my entire career. This would not have been possible without the guidance, support, and energy of those around me each day.”



Madary added his thanks to his family and friends for their continual motivation, to NAVFAC for providing him the tools for professional growth and recognizing him for this honor, and to his colleagues for their inspiration and learning.



“We’re intensely proud of Charles and his selection as the command’s Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year,” said his supervisor, Lee Gaul, PWD Great Lakes PDC Branch Head. “He is an amazing team leader, bringing both vision and know-how to the crew. His level-headed analysis of problem sets invariably results in superior solutions for us and our customers. Charles is the complete package and is richly deserving of this award.”



For the command’s selection of its 2025 Project Manager of the Year, is Mega Project Manager Kevin Ball, R.A., who received a plaque from Carey during a brief ceremony held at the command headquarters, onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



Ball is a registered architect who previously practiced in the private sector for more than 38 years and was a principal owner of a medium-size architectural firm in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area before retiring in 2020. He returned to the design and construction profession as a Program Manager with NAVFAC MIDLANT in 2021, quickly learning the new position by utilizing his years of architectural experience.



In just two and a half years, Ball continued to grow his knowledge of command processes and procedures to advance projects toward completion. On a recent project, he proactively called local contractors for a project that presented low interest due to its location. It was through these calls he was able to link one of the local contractors with an Alaskan Native American contractor, assisting in the awarding of the construction contract.



“I am humbled by this selection as I have learned so much from my fellow project managers and other great professionals here at NAVFAC MIDLANT,” said Ball, a Jacksonville, Florida native who lived most of his life in Virginia Beach, Virginia, before moving to Corolla, on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. “I am thoroughly impressed by the quality of the people here to learn from. I want to especially thank my supervisor and my fellow project managers for all their assistance and guidance during my short time here. They are all great teachers.”



Additionally, Ball is currently managing two high-budget, high-visibility projects  the F-35 Sustainment Center and a Composite Repair Facility at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina – one of which is a pilot project for net-zero decarbonization and will also utilize early contractor involvement.



“Kevin is managing several projects that require significant coordination and a ‘thinking outside the box’ approach. His resilience with handling these projects make him a stellar project manager,” said Nadine Cataldo, Supervisory Project Manager. “He came to us with a vast amount of experience from the private sector, which is a great foundation to becoming a project manager within NAVFAC. We are very happy to have him on the team and look forward to his continued success.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



