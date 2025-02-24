DoDEA Americas Students Step into History: An Immersive Journey Through World War I

Photo By Michael ODay | Antilles Middle School students engage in a small group activity, analyzing and...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | Antilles Middle School students engage in a small group activity, analyzing and collaborating to deepen their understanding. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Eighth-grade students at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Maxwell Elementary Middle School didn’t just study World War I—they step into it. Using an innovative station rotation model, students embarked on a weeklong journey through the causes, consequences, and lasting impacts of the Great War, engaging in hands-on learning activities designed to enhance critical thinking, analysis, and advocacy skills.



This immersive approach aligns with the DoDEA commitment to 21st-century learning and its recent National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results, which highlight DoDEA students' exceptional performance. By integrating interactive and inquiry-based strategies, Maxwell educators are preparing students not just to recall facts, but to analyze historical events and their modern implications.



Rather than relying on traditional lectures, students rotated through a series of dynamic learning stations, each focusing on a different aspect of World War I. They examined key factors leading to the war, including militarism, alliances, imperialism, and pivotal events such as the Zimmerman Telegram and the sinking of the Lusitania. Another station explored the reasons behind the United States’ entry into the war, challenging students to analyze President Woodrow Wilson’s speeches and historical documents to debate the political and ethical motivations for U.S. involvement. The technological advancements of the era also came into focus, with students investigating the impact of innovations such as tanks, machine guns, and chemical warfare on battlefield strategy.



“This station rotation model not only keeps students engaged but also helps them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” said Shantae Streeter. “By actively analyzing historical events and making connections to the present, they are gaining a deeper understanding of history and its impact on the world today.”



As students delved into the aftermath of World War I, they explored Wilson’s 14 Points, the Treaty of Versailles, and the League of Nations, leading to discussions on diplomacy and global politics. Their journey extended beyond international relations, connecting the war’s end to domestic racial tensions with an examination of the Red Summer Race Riots of 1919. By linking global conflict to societal consequences at home, students gained a deeper understanding of the war’s widespread impact.



To keep engagement high and ensure accountability, students took on specific group roles such as timekeeper, facilitator, tracker, and scribe. Each station featured clear instructions, multimedia resources, and varied activities—including primary source analysis, group discussions, and evaluations of wartime propaganda—to cater to different learning styles. This interactive model transformed history into an active exploration rather than a passive subject.



Throughout the week, educators employed a variety of formative assessments to measure student comprehension. Exit tickets, self-assessments, peer reviews, and class discussions allowed students to reflect on their learning, while portfolios compiled at each station provided a comprehensive record of their progress. Teachers facilitated these activities, prompting inquiry and encouraging students to engage critically with the material.



Maxwell’s World War I station rotations exemplify DoDEA’s emphasis on inquiry-based learning and historical analysis, a key factor in the organization’s strong NAEP performance. By fostering analytical and critical thinking skills, DoDEA schools are not only preparing students for academic success but also for leadership roles in a rapidly evolving global society. As the lesson ends, students leave the classroom not just with knowledge, but with a deeper understanding of how history shapes the present—and the role they play in shaping the future.



