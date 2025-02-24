Retiring in 2025? Take Action To Keep Your TRICARE Coverage

Photo By Ralph Branson | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albito Lopez, commander of the 220th Engineering Installation...... read more read more Photo By Ralph Branson | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albito Lopez, commander of the 220th Engineering Installation Squadron, is joined by his family, friends, and colleagues for a ceremony to celebrate his retirement in Duncan Falls, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2025. Lopez has led the busy 220th EIS since 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – If you’re getting ready to retire from active duty or the National Guard or Reserve, your goal is likely to make a smooth transition to civilian life. Part of this transition includes your health coverage, and TRICARE is here to help.

When you retire from active duty or the National Guard or Reserve, you’ll experience a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event. A QLE gives you 90 days in which to enroll in a TRICARE health plan. You’ll still have access to the same coverage under your new plan. Unlike during your military service, though, you need to choose your plan in retirement.



"Service members shouldn’t wait to take action on their TRICARE coverage," said Zelly Zim, health systems specialist, TRICARE Health Plan Policy & Programs Branch, at the Defense Health Agency. "Don't wait until your last day of service to start this process. Begin reviewing your options and updating your information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System as soon as you have your retirement orders. The first 90 days after retirement are critical for maintaining continuous healthcare coverage for you and your family."



Follow these key steps to maintain your TRICARE health coverage and avoid any gaps in care.



Step 1: Update DEERS

Your first priority is updating your status in DEERS. You have three ways to do this:



• Log in to milConnect.

• Call 800-538-9552.

• Visit a Uniformed Services ID card office near you.



Step 2: Get new ID cards

Once your retirement paperwork is processed, you’ll need to get new Uniformed Services ID cards for yourself and your family members. Find an ID card office at ID Card Office Online. Remember to bring these cards to all medical appointments and pharmacy visits.



Step 3: Choose your health plan

Review your TRICARE options based on your situation.



As mentioned in the Retiring from Active Duty Brochure, if retiring from active duty before age 65, your health plan options are:



• TRICARE Prime (if you live in a Prime Service Area)

• TRICARE Select

• US Family Health Plan (available in six U.S. locations)



As described in the Retiring from National Guard and Reserve Brochure, if retiring from the National Guard or Reserve, your health plan options are:

• Before age 60: TRICARE Retired Reserve

• Ages 60-64: Same options as retirees from active duty

• Age 65 and older: TRICARE For Life (if you’re enrolled in Medicare Part A and Part B)



Step 4: Enroll in your new plan

You must enroll within 90 days of your retirement date to avoid a gap in coverage. You can enroll:

• Online through milConnect

• By phone with your TRICARE regional contractor

• By mail using an enrollment form

• If you’re overseas: In person at a TRICARE Area Office



Step 5: Set up payment

Most retiree plans require enrollment fees or premiums. For TRICARE Select or TRICARE Prime, you'll pay yearly enrollment fees. You must set up payments to keep your coverage active.



Consider setting up an allotment from your retirement pay to cover your TRICARE enrollment fees automatically. This convenient payment option deducts the fees directly from your retirement check, saving you time.



Step 6: Consider dental and vision

When you retire, your active duty dental and vision coverage will end. You can choose to enroll in:



• Dental coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program

• Vision coverage through FEDVIP (if you’re enrolled in a TRICARE health plan)



Pharmacy coverage

You'll have access to:



• Military pharmacies

• TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery

• Retail network pharmacies

• Non-network pharmacies



You may need to fill certain maintenance medications through home delivery. Contact Express Scripts to learn about prescription requirements and copayments.



Going overseas?

If you plan to live overseas after retirement, your TRICARE options may differ. Contact International SOS, the TRICARE Overseas Program contractor, to learn about available plans and coverage in your new location.



Plan ahead

If you'll turn 65 after retirement, be sure to sign up for Medicare no later than two months before the month you turn 65. Read the TRICARE and Medicare Turning 65 Brochure for important details and deadlines for signing up for Medicare Part A and Part B. Get the facts to ensure a smooth transition to TFL.



Retroactive enrollment

If you miss the 90-day enrollment window, and you’re not yet 65 years of age, you may request retroactive enrollment up to 12 months from your retirement date. Remember:



• Claims can’t be paid until enrollment is complete.

• Coverage starts from your retirement date.

• You must pay applicable enrollment fees back to your retirement date.



Until you enroll in a plan, you’re only eligible for care you receive at military hospitals and clinics. This is only true of your time between the 90-day enrollment window and when you sign up for a plan.



Changes to your coverage

Be aware that some TRICARE services end when you retire. These include:



• The Extended Care Health Option for family members with special needs

• Hearing aids and hearing aid services, although you may be able to get hearing aids through the Department of Veterans Affairs or the Retiree-At-• Cost Hearing Aid Program

• Chiropractic care through military hospitals or clinics

• Routine eye exams (except with TRICARE Prime or enrollment in FEDVIP).

Stay connected

Keep your information current in DEERS. For questions:

• Contact your TRICARE regional contractor.

• Visit www.tricare.mil.



Want more information about your TRICARE options in retirement? Download the TRICARE retirement brochures.