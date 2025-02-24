Minnesota National Guard Hosts 2025 Joint Military Medical Summit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | U.S. Army Col. Conrad Ross and U.S. Air Force Col. David Nelson, the state surgeons...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | U.S. Army Col. Conrad Ross and U.S. Air Force Col. David Nelson, the state surgeons for the Minnesota National Guard, present Matthew Wiechmann with certificate of appreciation following his presentation on bioweapons during the Joint Military Medical Summit, at 133rd Airlift Wing, St. Paul, MN, Feb. 15, 2025. The JMMS is a biennial event that provides a platform for Army and Air National Guard medical personnel to collaborate, share best practices, and enhance readiness for future missions. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 100 Minnesota National Guard medical professionals recently gathered at the 133rd Airlift Wing, Saint Paul, Minn., for the 2025 Joint Military Medical Summit, Feb. 15-16, 2025.



“The main objective of the JMMS is to strengthen relationships, enhance medical readiness and support the evolving missions of military medical operations,” said Army Lt. Col. Jolene Carlson, deputy commander of administration for the Minnesota Medical Detachment.



The biennial event provides a platform for Army and Air National Guard medical personnel to collaborate, share best practices and enhance readiness for future missions. Leaders also hope to expand joint medical training opportunities to strengthen partnerships between the components further.



“Another big part of this is to mingle and share ideas and experiences,” said the Minnesota National Guard’s State Air Surgeon, Col. David Nelson. “We have a lot of potential here to conduct real-world training if we mix Army and Air.”



This year’s summit marked a milestone as the first time the Air National Guard hosted and the first time Croatia, one of the Minnesota National Guard’s state partners, took part.



The two-day event featured presentations from subject matter experts on critical military medicine topics such as bioweapons, mental health and responding to unexpected situations. The JMMS enhanced technical proficiency and fostered collaboration between Army and Air medical professionals.



“It’s about developing better standards of care and working together to provide better treatment to our Soldiers and Airmen,” said Sgt. 1st Class Shane Kaplan, a treatment platoon sergeant assigned to Charlie Company, 134th Brigade Support Battalion. “Units should prioritize this [conference]. If they have any medical assets in their formations, get them here to see what it’s about from the lowest level to the highest level.”



As military medicine continues to evolve, events like the JMMS ensure that Minnesota National Guard medical personnel stay ahead of new training and innovation. The knowledge gained will be returned to units across the state, strengthening the Guard’s ability to respond to state and federal missions.



“Thank you all for the work that you do to take care of our Airmen and our Soldiers,” said the Minnesota National Guard’s State Army Surgeon Col. Conrad Ross. “It’s critically important. Without you, without your participation here, we would not be successful.”