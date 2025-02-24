USAMMA holds detachment change of command ceremony

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency held a Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony Feb. 21, recognizing outgoing commander, Capt. Andrew Whittenbarger, and welcoming the unit’s new commander, Capt. Paul Abucher.



Reflecting on his first foray into command, Whittenbarger characterized his time leading the USAMMA detachment as humbling and a great learning experience.



“That’s what happens when you’re surrounded by people who have spent decades perfecting their craft, and the microwave across the hall from your office is older than you are,” Whittenbarger said, prompting laughter from members of the workforce.



USAMMA Commander Joselito “Joe” Lim presided over the ceremony, featuring the passing of the unit colors to symbolize the changeout of command and the senior leader’s confidence in the new commander.



“Over the past two years, Andrew has led this company with dedication, professionalism and steadfast commitment to excellence,” Lim said of Whittenbarger. “Your leadership has strengthened this unit -- this unit’s readiness, cohesiveness and effectiveness.”



USAMMA's HHD command provides administrative management, enforcement and accountability of all military personnel for the organization of roughly 300 Soldiers, civilians and contractors. The detachment commander implements unit policies, oversees the health and welfare of the agency's Soldiers and provides leader development to the organization's service members.



USAMMA is one of three direct reporting units to Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s life cycle management command for medical materiel. Both units are headquartered at Fort Detrick.



Whittenbarger, who hails from Kingston, Tennessee, said he was thankful for the opportunity to lead the HHD, even though he was an “inexperienced and relatively unknown” first lieutenant when he first arrived at USAMMA in 2023.



“Getting to serve as your commander has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” he told his colleagues. “… I’m proud to have served alongside each and every one of you during my time at USAMMA.”



Whittenbarger’s next assignment will be the Program Management Acquisition Internship Program, a structured internship designed to develop future acquisition management professionals.



In welcoming Abucher, Lim expressed full confidence in the incoming captain to hit the ground running.



“You bring a wealth of experience, a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to both mission and Soldiers under your charge,” Lim said. “I have no doubt that you will continue to build on the strong foundation that’s been set before you.”



A Haitian immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014, Abucher joined the Army in September 2015 as an enlisted health care specialist (68W). He later direct commissioned as a health care administrator (70B) in 2019.



He most recently served as the brigade medical logistics adviser with 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade from October 2022 to December 2024 at Fort Moore, Georgia.



Abucher reminded the workforce that “medical care starts with you.”



“It’s true you are not behind the weapon systems down range (or) applying the tourniquet or packing a wound … however, you are present everywhere a piece of medical equipment or medical supply is used,” he said.



“You are present throughout the continuum of care,” Abucher added. “Without what you do, the sharpest medical skills will be useless. This is why we cannot afford to become complacent.”

