My DCMA: Steven Jones, QAS

ST. LOUIS – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Steven Jones shares his story.



My name is Steven Jones and this is "My DCMA."



I am a quality assurance specialist assigned to DCMA St. Louis, and although I’m new to the team, I bring a wealth of experience with me and a desire to serve our nation’s warfighters. I retired from working as a contractor on the F-15E Eagle Strike and F/A-18 Hornet production lines and was even the lead on a few areas of the F-15. I have valuable knowledge and experience on the aircraft that I feel has aided me in my new role conducting quality assurance inspections.



Knowing our service members receive the equipment they need on time, at cost and meeting the quality standards they deserve is extremely important to me on a professional and a personal level. My son is currently serving on active duty in the Navy where he has deployed many times. He worked on the F-18 aircraft that I helped produce, and he told me a story that will forever resonate with me. He inspected an aircraft on the flight deck of a carrier where he found a hydraulic leak and told the appropriate people in his chain of command.



My son said to the pilot, “Sir, my job is not to get this aircraft off the deck; it’s to make sure you get back on the deck safely.”



That statement and dedication to ensure everything was safe rings true with me to this day, which is why I think DCMA’s mission is important to America’s warfighters. Our overall goal is to ensure the equipment these troops receive are the best quality to dominate the enemy and keep our service members, and this country, safe.



Coming out of retirement to work here has been the best decision I could have hoped for. I would like to personally thank the team who helped me be successful in this role, and I hope I can continue to be a valuable asset to this team of professionals who enhance warfighter lethality through their quality support.



I really enjoy working in my hometown for few reasons. St. Louis has a history of leading production in cutting edge military aircraft and weapons. I get to work firsthand with new technology that helps keep our equipment performing at its best. Additionally, I enjoy knowing I’m a part of a dedicated team of quality assurance specialists, who take pride in doing their jobs to the best of their ability.



When I’m not performing aircraft inspections, I make time to watch hockey and am a big fan of the St. Louis Blues. I also enjoy trout fishing, raising turkeys on my mini-farm, spending time with my family and grandkids, scuba diving, and riding my motorcycle in the summer.



Something unique I like to share is my scuba diving adventures and that I’m a certified advanced diver. After my first dive, I was hooked. I’ve logged hundreds of hours scuba diving off the island of Cozumel, Mexico, in coral reefs, open ocean, shipwrecks and night dives. I’ve been fortunate enough to see some amazing sea life and even got to watch sea turtles hatch.