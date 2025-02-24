My DCMA: James Barber, QAS

FORT WORTH, Texas – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, James Barber shares his story.



My name is James Barber, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a quality assurance specialist at DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth. I perform risk-based surveillance on the F-35 Lightning II production line by performing product acceptance inspections and Quality Assurance Letters of Instruction based mandatory government inspections and process evaluations. I am the eyes and ears for our warfighters and partners by ensuring the contractor builds products to specification and contractual requirements.



Prior to working at DCMA, I was a warfighter. I served 20 years of active-duty service in the Air Force, and I retired as a master sergeant in 2015. After retiring, I joined the DCMA team in September 2016, and I have worked for the agency more than eight years. My military aircraft experience provided a smooth transition into the defense contracting quality assurance world.



Some of the great things about working at my location includes working with great people and leaders. I believe we are the best contract management office in the agency. I see a box of parts at the south end of the plant transform through each stage of the production line into an F-35. After an F-35 leaves the production floor for the flight line, I watch the aircraft break ground for the first time. I take great pride in knowing I am part of that process.



I like working at DCMA because I enjoy being part of a team that ensures quality products are delivered to the Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and our partner nation customers. I help get the equipment they need, delivered on time, at projected cost, and meeting all contractual performance requirements. Our warfighters deserve to have the best aircraft delivered to them, and I try my best to guarantee that is what they receive.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because many times, we are the final eyes to inspect the product before it heads to the customer. As a former warfighter, I understand the importance of our job, and I realize they are counting on us to get it right. That’s the bottom line.



My future career goals include continuing to be the best teammate possible and expanding my role by earning a quality team lead position. In 2025, my goal is to continue to perform my job to the best of my ability to ensure the best fifth-generation joint strike fighter aircraft are delivered to the warfighter.



My favorite hobbies include learning to perfect my guitar playing skills, cooking delicious new dishes for my family and working in my shop to rebuild my 1978 Ford Bronco.



Something unique about me is I completed the Air Force’s Technical School as an A-10 Thunderbolt II tactical aircraft mechanic. My duty and commitment to my country directly inspired one of my children to follow in my footsteps and join the Air Force. My daughter will be commissioned this spring at Officer Training School as a logistics readiness officer.

