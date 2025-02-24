SERMC Executive Director Chosen as Jacksonville Business Journal Women of Influence 2025

Photo By Scott Curtis | Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) Executive Director, Nadia Tepper, front...... read more read more Photo By Scott Curtis | Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) Executive Director, Nadia Tepper, front row center in pink top and sunglasses, poses for a group photo with members from the SERMC Health Promotion initiative started under her tutelage. Tepper was selected as one of Jacksonville Business Journal’s “Women of Influence” for 2025 for how her leadership has helped SERMC and the greater northeast Florida community prosper. Tepper’s leadership has had a significant impact on SERMC by fostering an environment steeped in operational excellence, innovation, and a culture of collaboration. see less | View Image Page

Southeast Regional Maintenance Center’s (SERMC) Executive Director, Nadia Tepper, was selected as one of Jacksonville Business Journal’s “Women of Influence” for 2025. Tepper was selected from a large pool of nominees based on her professional success and impact on the northeast Florida region.

Tepper’s Navy career started at the Naval Academy and upon graduation she served two tours on USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) ultimately as the Main Propulsion Officer from 2003 – 2007. She also taught Advanced Math at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island before transferring to the Navy’s Engineering Duty Community and SERMC.

“I was instantly drawn to the critical and complex mission we have here supporting the US Navy and the warfighters and ensuring our ships are ready to meet their mission, wherever and whenever they are needed,” Tepper said.

In Jacksonville, ship repair is a huge industry and of critical strategic importance to the Navy and the country. Tepper led critical initiatives such as the development and establishment of a Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) maintenance program, building a unique strategy for the new ship class from scratch. “I was selected as the first LCS Class Team Lead and tasked with developing the LCS Maintenance Concept of Operations for Freedom-variant LCS.

“The maintenance strategy on LCS is significantly different from other US Navy ships that we support. Over the course of two years, I was able to build a robust maintenance program between many stakeholders to ensure the Navy could support LCS anywhere in the world.”

After transitioning to a Department of the Navy civilian, Tepper quickly advanced to her current position as the Executive Director (ED), the highest ranking civilian at the organization, leading more than 1,200 employees.

One of the most notable achievements is her role leading SERMC’s approach to innovation and modernization. Tepper was hand-selected to assist in crafting the new Department of the Navy acquisition strategy for surface ship maintenance and repair. By leveraging advanced technologies and data analytics, Tepper streamlined maintenance operations, reduced downtime, and improved overall Fleet performance.

“I prioritize clear communication about the organization’s goals and the rationale behind decisions, fostering trust and buy-in from my team,” Tepper said. “Today, SERMC is positioned as a forward-thinking organization within the Department of the Navy because we are successful at integrating emerging technologies into our traditional maintenance frameworks. These advancements have strengthened the Navy’s operational readiness and extended the service life of critical assets,” Tepper added.

Investing in people is another tenet of her leadership style. “By understanding that people are the cornerstone of any successful and forward thinking organization, it was important to design and execute a robust human capital strategy focused on recruitment, workforce development, and retention,” Tepper said.

In addition to establishing a precedence for direct hire authority for all positions at SERMC and tapping into unused acquisition incentives for employee retention, Tepper then quickly established SERMC as an official industry provider in the Department of Defense SkillBridge program. “SkillBridge sources talent directly from transitioning active-duty service members, showcasing an innovative approach to workforce recruitment that capitalizes on our Jacksonville area veteran population.”

SERMC has been recognized by Naval Sea Systems Command as a best practice across naval shipyards and regional maintenance centers for influencing industry standards and shaping future recruitment strategies with the new initiatives.

Mentoring is another important part of Tepper’s commitment to SERMC and the Navy, and she is an active mentor to many coworkers and people inside and outside of the organization.

“I played soccer at the US Naval Academy, and I am part of an alumni mentoring group for Navy Women’s Soccer players,” said Tepper. “This is probably my most coveted mentorship role because these are our next generation of Naval Officers. I am passionate about sharing my experiences and insights, advocating for the advancement of women in leadership roles across industries.”

Volunteering as a Blue and Gold Officer offers Tepper mentoring opportunities to high school students aspiring to attend the United States Naval Academy, guiding them on their journey to serve their country. “My active engagement in the community reinforces my belief in nurturing the next generation of leaders,” Tepper added.

Tepper has continuously striven to lead by example, setting high standards for herself and working every day to meet or exceed those standards. She actively encourages all who meet her to continuously seek opportunities to learn and grow, to never remain stagnant or get too comfortable.

“We still have a lot of work to do to get our Fleet ready to meet the global national security requirements and project naval strength and dominance to deter our adversaries,” Tepper concluded.