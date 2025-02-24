552nd ACW Airmen Forge a Path Forward at Bamboo Eagle

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – The heat of the Nevada summer was no deterrent for the Air Force this summer. Bamboo Eagle was in full force, and the 552nd Air Control Wing was in the heart and heat of this massive military exercise. This event is a crucible for airmen to sharpen their skills against the formidable challenges of the pacing threat of tomorrow. Far from routine, this joint venture tests technology and the people behind the machinery—those who will carry the Air Force into its next chapter.



For the first time, the 552nd ACW executed as a combat wing for Bamboo Eagle 24-3, fully integrating nine Mission Generation Force Elements (MGFEs) into one Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW). Empowered by the principles of Mission Command, this exercise tested the wing’s ability to execute long-range kill chains, demonstrating a paradigm shift in how C2ISREW (Command, Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare) assets are nested under a single combat wing.



Operating out of six locations and executing Agile Combat Employment Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), the 552nd ACW’s performance in Bamboo Eagle is set to inform Air Force re-optimization and directly shape the future of C2ISR Combat Wings. These Units of Action will be critical in meeting the Air Force’s Pacing Challenge, ensuring that the 552nd ACW continues to deliver world-class Battle Management Command and Control (BMC2) across high-level training exercises like COPE NORTH, RED FLAG, and beyond—preparing operators, maintenance, and support personnel for conflict in the INDO-PACIFIC.



For Capt. Michael Seitz, maintenance lead for this event, the exercise represents more than just a tactical drill. It embodies the Air Force's evolving approach to warfare. "Bamboo Eagle is a newer exercise that builds on lessons learned over decades of Red Flag," Seitz explained. "This takes it to a whole new level by integrating new TTPs so that we can go forward in the future fight, compete, and ultimately win."



Seitz oversees the aging yet indispensable E-3 Sentry, a command-and-control aircraft that remains a critical asset despite its years in service. "The E-3 Sentry is an aging platform and it's very easy to see that it's on its way out, but the capabilities we bring to the fight are still very relevant," said Seitz. "We have a wing full of operators that work tirelessly to perfect their trades and we still bring a lot to the fight. "



However, the heart of Bamboo Eagle isn't just in the planes—it's in the Air Force's most valuable asset, the airmen who keep them airborne. Senior Airman Edward McCue, a metals technologist for the 552nd ACW, spoke to the importance of seemingly small tasks contributing to the mission's success. "We often deal with stuck screws," McCue remarked, "and while that might sound minor, a single screw can ground an entire aircraft. It's a reminder that even the smallest details matter in ensuring mission success."



McCue's words underscore a larger truth within the Air Force—every role, no matter how minute, is integral to the bigger picture. "It's the small things that make huge differences," he said. "Just like a stuck screw can delay a flight, each of us, no matter our position, plays a role in the success or failure of the mission. That's what Bamboo Eagle reinforces."



Tech. Sgt. Andrew Croft, a hydraulic systems craftsman, emphasized the role of exercise in preparing the next generation of airmen. "We have a lot of young airmen out here who haven't been deployed or even gone TDY (temporary duty)," Croft explained, "but as the exercise went on, I saw them step up. They started to anticipate what needed to be done without waiting for orders. That's the kind of initiative we need to foster."



For Croft and others, Bamboo Eagle is as much about leadership as it is about tactics. "Being here allows me to mentor these younger airmen," he said. "When they see someone who's been downrange, who knows the ropes, they gain confidence. We're building the future of the Air Force, one mission at a time."



Col. Jason Zemler, the 552nd Operations Group commander, highlighted the importance of the integration seen at Bamboo Eagle. "This exercise brings together elements from nearly every Major Command in the Air Force," Zemler said. "Air Mobility Command, Special Operations, joint forces—it's a rare opportunity to see how we function as a cohesive unit against a pacing threat in a live environment."



Zemler commended the airmen for their adaptability and hunger for growth. "These airmen are eager," he said. "Despite the challenges, they rise to the occasion, facing adversity with determination. It's incredible to watch them grow—not just in their technical skills but in their confidence and leadership."



The pride Zemler and Seitz expressed was echoed by every airman who participated in Bamboo Eagle. The exercise isn't just a test of strategy or firepower—it's a reminder of what makes the Air Force strong. It's the people. Every flight, every repair, every challenge overcome by the men and women who serve proves that even with aging equipment, the Air Force's greatest asset remains its people.



As Bamboo Eagle concludes, it leaves behind more than just lessons in warfare. It leaves a legacy of growth, resilience, and camaraderie—qualities that will continue to shape the Air Force's future. For these citizen airmen, the exercise has reinforced their skills and reminded them of the larger mission: to stand ready, innovate, and lead in the face of whatever challenges lie ahead.

Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2025 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US