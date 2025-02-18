USAG Benelux Spotlight: Nicolaas de Jager 

Courtesy Photo | Nicolaas de Jager, chief admin of Installation Access Control Systems for U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nicolaas de Jager, chief admin of Installation Access Control Systems for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux in Brunssum, the Netherlands smiles as his team finishes with a win, Sept. 24, 2024. De Jager champions community engagement as a soccer coach and chairman of his village activity club. (Courtesy photo by Martje Sluijs) see less | View Image Page

[Editor’s note: In this series, we are shining a light on our workforce in and around the Benelux. This Spotlight is on Nicolaas de Jager, chief admin of Installation Access Control Systems (IACS) for U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux in Brunssum, the Netherlands, who champions community engagement as a soccer coach and chairman of his village activity club.]



For nearly 17 years, Nicolaas de Jager has offered his skills to the USAG Benelux, first starting as a gate guard on the Schinnen installation before its closure, and within the last five years, as the chief admin of IACS at the installation in Brunssum. He serves as an unofficial liaison between the garrison and the Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar or Royal Netherlands Police) as well as the local police force and emergency services.



“I am here for the continuity,” said De Jager, emphasizing the importance of keeping a steady connection to partners outside the installation.



More recently, his work tempo has changed from shift work—unpredictable hours around the clock—to regular office hours which has expanded his opportunity to build connections and community outside the workplace.



With new-found time in the evenings and on weekends, De Jager began to build connections with his local community. He started playing with a veteran soccer league and also accepted an offer to volunteer coach his stepson’s soccer team. Starting at a local soccer club with 14 kids—all 8 years old—those same players are now approaching 11 years old and the team has grown to 34 kids, splitting into three teams with multiple trainers.



“I continue learning,” said De Jager. “With a different age, there is a different approach.”



In March, he begins a new volunteer training course for coaches. As the kids grow, he desires to coach with understanding of their developmental needs and know how to address emotions that can accompany life changes.



Further promoting a connected community, De Jager has also offered his free time to the neighborhood association in his village of 150 households. As the chairman of the community activity club, he and five other volunteers plan a calendar of neighborhood events each year to create a friendly atmosphere for villagers to get to know each other. The association helps with decorating the light poles for carnival, puts together chocolate Easter gifts for the children, and coordinates gatherings with refreshments and entertainment.



De Jager enjoys seeing the mix of generations at the gatherings and believes they can learn from one another as well as watch out for each other.



“I live in a community where young and old people are living together,” he said. “That’s a good combination because the young people go to work and the old people take care of the community.”



Creating that space for people of all ages to build connection and community remains his goal whether it’s on the job, on the soccer field, or in the neighborhood.



This Spotlight series will continue to tell the stories of our workforce in and around the Benelux. We are the Army’s home - we are IMCOM.



[Dutch translation]



USAG Benelux Schijnwerper: Nicolaas de Jager



[Notitie van de redactie: In deze serie schijnen we een licht op onze werknemers in en rond de Benelux. Deze Spotlight gaat over Nicolaas de Jager, afdelingshoofd van Installation Access Control Systems (IACS) voor U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux in Brunssum, Nederland, die zich inzet voor de gemeenschap als voetbaltrainer en voorzitter van zijn buurtvereniging.]



Nicolaas de Jager biedt al bijna 17 jaar zijn vaardigheden aan de USAG Benelux aan. Eerst als bewaker op de installatie in Schinnen voordat deze werd gesloten en de laatste vijf jaar als hoofdadministratie van IACS op de installatie in Brunssum. Hij fungeert als de onofficiële verbinding tussen het garnizoen en de Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar), en de lokale politie en hulpdiensten.



“Ik ben hier voor de continuïteit,” zei De Jager, die benadrukte hoe belangrijk het is om een vaste verbinding te houden met partners buiten de installatie.



Recent is zijn werktempo veranderd van ploegendienst - onvoorspelbare uren rond de klok - naar regelmatige kantooruren, waardoor hij meer mogelijkheden heeft gekregen om connecties en vriendschappen op te bouwen buiten de werkplek.



Met de verkregen tijd in de avonden en het weekend, begon De Jager een band op te bouwen met zijn lokale gemeenschap. Hij begon te voetballen bij de veteranen en accepteerde ook een aanbod om als vrijwilliger het voetbalteam van zijn stiefzoon te coachen. Hij startte bij de lokale voetbalclub met 14 kinderen, allemaal 8 jaar oud. Diezelfde spelers zijn nu bijna 11 jaar en het team is gegroeid tot 34 kinderen, verdeeld over drie teams met meerdere trainers.



“Ik blijf leren”, zegt De Jager. “Met een andere leeftijd komt een andere aanpak.”



In maart begint hij met een nieuwe vrijwilligerstraining voor coaches. Naarmate de kinderen groeien, wilt hij ze coachen naar behoefte van hun ontwikkeling. Daarnaast wilt hij ze kunnen begeleiden in het omgaan met emoties die gepaard kunnen gaan met levensveranderingen.



Om een verbonden gemeenschap verder te bevorderen, wijdt De Jager zijn vrije tijd aan de buurtvereniging van de 150 huishoudens in zijn dorp. Als voorzitter van de activiteitenclub organiseren hij en vijf andere vrijwilligers elk jaar een kalender met buurtevenementen om een gezellige sfeer te creëren waarin dorpsbewoners elkaar leren kennen. De vereniging helpt met het versieren van de lantaarnpalen voor carnaval, stelt chocolade paascadeautjes samen voor de kinderen en coördineert bijeenkomsten met versnaperingen en entertainment.



De Jager vindt het leuk om de mix van generaties op de bijeenkomsten te zien en gelooft dat ze van elkaar kunnen leren en op elkaar kunnen letten.



“Ik woon in een gemeenschap waar jonge en oude mensen samenleven,” zei hij. “Dat is een goede combinatie, want de jongeren gaan werken en de ouderen zorgen voor de gemeenschap.”



Het creëren van die ruimte voor mensen van alle leeftijden om een band en gemeenschap op te bouwen blijft zijn doel, of het nu op het werk is, op het voetbalveld of in zijn buurt.



Deze Spotlight-serie blijft de verhalen vertellen van onze medewerkers in en rondom de Benelux. Wij zijn het thuis van het leger, wij zijn IMCOM.



