Ramstein AB VCC Relocates to ROB-MC Gate

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - The Ramstein Air Base Visitor Control Center (VCC) is set to permanently relocate to the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center (ROB-MC) Gate on March 10, 2025.



This move is aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing security and reducing wait times for visitors accessing both Ramstein AB and the upcoming Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center.



According to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheri Boswell, 86th Security Forces Squadron plans and programs section chief, the new ROB-MC VCC will provide several benefits over the current West Gate location.



“The ROB-MC VCC will offer a larger parking area, seven inbound lanes instead of three and an indoor waiting area that can accommodate more personnel than the current West Gate VCC,” said Boswell. “Additionally, we gain more customer service counter space, allowing us to staff an additional service agent that we would not normally be able to staff at the West Gate VCC.”



In addition to improving visitor processing, the relocation enhances base security. Moving the VCC to ROB-MC increases the distance between the parking area and the ID checkpoint, strengthening force protection and improving overall safety. Shifting visitor processing away from the West Gate will also help reduce congestion in a high-traffic area, minimizing potential vulnerabilities and ensuring a more controlled entry process.



Beyond security enhancements, the relocation also addresses the increasing demand for visitor services as base operations expand.

“With the upcoming opening of the Defense Health Agency hospital at ROB-MC, this relocation ensures that the growing number of visitors will be accommodated more efficiently without adding congestion to the West Gate,” Boswell explained.



Following the move, the operating hours will change with the new VCC now open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. With expanded capacity and enhanced service, the relocation aims to create a smoother, more secure experience for all personnel and guests. It will provide visitors with a more efficient check-in process, improved facilities and shorter wait times at the new location, while also improving traffic flow for daily commuters at the West Gate.



For more information on Ramstein VCC processes and requirements, visit: https://www.ramstein.af.mil/About/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/726166/ramstein-visitor-control-center/

