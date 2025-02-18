Understanding Ramazan: The spiritual significance of the Islamic holy month

On Saturday, March 1, more than one and a half billion people around the world will change their way of doing things overnight. This marks the first day of the Islamic month of fasting, known as Ramazan in Türkiye, the Turkish version of Ramadan.



This is the month in which Muslims commemorate the revelation of God’s gift, the Holy Quran. It is a month of great spiritual and material blessings that Muslims around the world eagerly anticipate.



The religion of Islam is based on five pillars:



- Belief in one God and Prophet Mohammad as his messenger

- Prayer (five times daily)

- Giving alms to the poor and needy

- Pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in a lifetime

- Fasting during the month of Ramazan



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The months on this calendar begin and end with the sighting of the new moon. Since the lunar calendar is 10 to 11 days shorter than the solar calendar, Ramadan rotates through every month of the solar calendar over time.



This year, Ramazan will begin with the sighting of the new moon on March 1 and will end on March 29. The conclusion of Ramazan is celebrated with a three-day festival called the Ramazan Festival.



Every Muslim man, woman, and child (who has reached puberty) is required to observe the fast of Ramazan.



The fast begins daily before sunrise and ends immediately after sunset. During daylight hours, while fasting, one must abstain from food, drink, and intimacy between husband and wife.



After sunset, Muslims are permitted to break their fast for the day. However, one should not overeat, overdrink, or overindulge in any self-gratifying activities, as this can detract from the spirit of the fast.



Children, pregnant women, soldiers at war, travelers, and those who are ill are exempt from fasting.



The Ramazan fast is not just a physical act of abstaining from food and drink; it is also a fast that benefits a person physically, spiritually, and mentally. Muslims fast for God’s pleasure. While fasting, they are encouraged to appreciate and respect both humankind and the outer world as part of God's creation.



Fasting is a form of discipline in Islam. The entire month—both day and night—is dedicated to self-discipline. Among the things to avoid during the fast is the tendency to be spiritually idle or morally absent-minded, as well as the laziness that leads to missing daily prayers without a valid excuse. Time that might otherwise be spent watching television, listening to music, or playing sports should instead be devoted to prayer, contemplation, and religious study.



Muslims are encouraged to read a portion of the Holy Quran each day so they can complete its reading over the 30-day fasting period. The time spent in devotion to God helps maintain the spiritual focus of the fast.



Tips for non-Muslims during Ramazan:



- Be tolerant, people fasting may get grouchy.

- Do not eat or drink in front of a person fasting.

- When dining in community during daylight hours, don’t sit at tables near windows.

- Do not consume alcohol in front of a person fasting.

- Men and women should dress more conservatively—especially no shorts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2025 Date Posted: 02.25.2025 04:20 Story ID: 491437 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Understanding Ramazan: The spiritual significance of the Islamic holy month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.