Fort McCoy establishes Civilian Personnel Office; new team grows capabilities for workforce

Fort McCoy continues to build its team for personnel management with the newly established Civilian Personnel Office (CIVPO) at the installation.



The office, Fort McCoy Garrison leaders say, will improve capabilities for supporting Department of the Army civilian employees at Fort McCoy, and much more.



CIVPO Chief Ben Finn said the goal of the CIVPO team is to focus on personnel management as it relates to the civilian workforce on Fort McCoy with objectives focused on improving hiring, streamlining processes across the garrison, shoring up communications internally and externally regarding personnel, and assisting with liaising with the Civilian Human Resources Service Center (CHRSC).



“The other important part of this is that the directorates and organizations across Fort McCoy are staffed with fantastic admin teams who perform critical functions internally,” Finn said. “CIVPO is not being built to supplant that but rather integrate into some of those shared efforts from a garrison-wide perspective. We are currently building the full team here.”



The CIVPO will be staff with four people to support the office’s unique mission.



“We have two people now,” Finn said. “This is an exciting time that involves team-building, priority-setting, and all the other important pieces that are required to stand up a brand-new organization.”



The idea for the office grew from an understanding that more support was needed for civilian employees.



“While the Soldier is the primary mission at Fort McCoy, it’s essential to acknowledge that civilians make up the majority of our workforce,” Finn said. “The CIVPO initiative is a deliberate effort by our senior leaders to prioritize and support this vital asset. As the civilian customer-service landscape continues to evolve within the Army and the government, Fort McCoy is proactively responding to these changes by establishing a dedicated team to provide assistance. Our diverse and talented workforce across the garrison is the backbone of our daily operations, and the CIVPO initiative is looking to support their success in any way possible. By doing so, we can better empower our garrison and contribute to our overall mission.”



The new office is located in Fort McCoy’s new “one stop shop” — building 2187 on the first floor.



“While we are still building up the external-facing part of our team that can provide direct support to the workforce, the hours of operation are essentially when I am in the building. While work to normalize business standards, the best way to reach out would be to call our office at 502-898-5872.”



Finn has been a long-time Fort McCoy employee and knows many members of the workforce from across the garrison. He said he’s looking forward to the office’s possibilities along with coworker Dixie Dettinger and others who eventually will be joining the office.



“I came to Fort McCoy in 2011 as a police officer, but with a 14-month deployment as a service member and an almost four-year (overseas) bid to U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, I started to explore and develop other skills, training, and education that would allow me to broaden my career,” Finn said. This led me to an opportunity to work on an administrative team (outside of law enforcement) in 2020 within the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services. It was from that position that I offered assistance this past summer to the Civilian Personnel Action Team, which was chartered by the Fort McCoy deputy to the garrison commander to look into the viability of the CIVPO.



“I was part of a great team, and that experience gave me some insight into what was to become the Fort McCoy CIVPO,” Finn said. “Taking the lead on a brand-new initiative like this is exciting and daunting at the same time. It’s exciting in the fact that building something from the ground up is a great challenge; yet, daunting because there are a lot of nuances to the mission of CIVPO, and there is a fine line between gaining efficiencies and creating redundancies.”



More work has to be done, Finn said, but the mission is important, and he’s looking forward to the future.



“I want to say that I am proud to be part of the Fort McCoy mission here, and I ask for patience from the workforce as we settle into this new mission set,” Finn said. “This team looks forward to serving the civilians and making impacts (however small) where we can. Thanks!”



