U.S. and ROK Deepen Defense Cooperation for Regional Stability

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Story by Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    The United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) convened the 2nd Annual Regional Security Cooperation Board (RSCB) from February 19-21, 2025. Co-hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and the ROK Ministry of National Defense (MND), this pivotal forum brought together senior defense officials and security cooperation professionals from across the Indo-Pacific region to advance bilateral and multilateral security cooperation initiatives. The U.S. Embassy Seoul’s Deputy Chief of Mission Joy Sakurai and ROK MND’s International Policy Bureau Director General Lee Seung Buhm delivered opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of strengthening regional alliances and partnerships to address shared security challenges.

    The RSCB reflects a growing commitment to foster alignment on security cooperation efforts, identifying new opportunities for defense collaboration with like-minded partners across the Indo-Pacific region. The event directly supports the Regional Cooperation Framework, endorsed by U.S.-ROK Defense Chiefs during the 54th Security Consultative Meeting.

    The outcomes of this year’s discussions will feed into future engagements, reinforcing the shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
