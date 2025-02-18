USACE JED cooks up a tasty collaboration

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED)...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) enjoy a group luncheon chili cook-off at the District’s Camp Zama headquarters building, February 21, 2025. Eight employees competed for the District’s favorite chili award, with a two-way tie for first place being awarded. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) recently hosted a lively and delicious chili cook-off, offering employees a much-needed break from the daily grind and a chance to bond with colleagues.



The event brought together staff from the Camp Zama headquarters building, providing an opportunity for friendly competition and a taste of home in an overseas setting.



"I wanted to host this event because food brings people together, and a little friendly competition adds excitement to the workplace," said Cala Moore, Administrative Officer for JED’s Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD). "The great thing about chili is that everyone has their own take on it, which makes events like this even more exciting!"



More than just a casual lunch break, the chili cook-off proved to be an important morale booster, especially for employees stationed far from home. Events like this offer a chance to combat feelings of isolation and create connections with coworkers that may not interact regularly, helping to foster a sense of community.



The competition saw eight participants bring their best chili recipes to the table, with the spirit of the event matching the District's high standards for the projects it builds overseas.



The contest ended in a rare tie for first place, with two winners emerging from the Executive Office (EO), and Security, Plans, and Operations (SPO) office.



Michael Schucker, JED’s Training and Organizational Development Specialist, was one of the victors, whose chili featured a unique combination of pulled pork and chickpeas. "I’ve never won a chili cook-off before, so it feels like redemption, kind of like Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai,” he joked.



Rebecca Kirby, the District’s Executive Assistant, shared the win with a surprise vegetarian chili. "I’m so glad folks liked the chili," she said. "The competition was super friendly, but the real value was the camaraderie of breaking bread together and getting to know one another."



Sharing a meal, whether it’s a spicy chili or a sweet dessert, helps create a relaxed atmosphere where colleagues can collaborate and connect.

For a workplace that blends American and Japanese cultures, the event also provided an opportunity for cultural exchange and shared experiences.



“The chili cook-off is a perfect example of how a simple, fun event can help build meaningful connections between employees from different backgrounds,” said Mayu Matsuura, a Japanese team member and Administrative Specialist for the District. “[It was] a fun and engaging way to bring together American and Japanese employees, allowing them to bond over a shared experience while celebrating their cultural diversity.



The chili cook-off highlighted the importance of social interaction in building a positive work environment.



By encouraging friendly competition and community-building activities, JED continues to show that small efforts can have a big impact on employee morale and satisfaction.



With the success of this event, it’s clear that fostering opportunities for employees to bond and engage in fun activities strengthens relationships and contributes to a cohesive workplace, no matter where it’s located.