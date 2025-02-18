USFK Adjusts Tour Length Policy to Enhance Stability and Readiness in the Republic of Korea

CAMP HUMPHREYS, PYEONGTAEK, South Korea – U.S. Forces Korea has extended the standard accompanied tour length from 24 months to 36 months for service members stationed in the Republic of Korea. Unaccompanied tours will remain at 12 months.

The new tour length will not affect accompanied personnel currently in the ROK. In accordance with each service’s assignment policies, service members currently assigned to Korea may have the option to request voluntary assignment actions, such as extending their tours, applying for command sponsorship, or participating in the Korea Assignment Incentive Pay program, should they wish to extend their time in-country.

USFK is closely coordinating with each Component Command and Service Headquarters to waive the requirement to implement the new policy until the start of the new fiscal year. This policy adjustment will apply to accompanied service members arriving in the Republic of Korea with the goal of full implementation by Oct 2027.

This policy adjustment aims to provide greater continuity within USFK while fostering stronger ties between service members, their families, and the local community. The extended tour length is expected to enhance operational efficiency by reducing turnover and increasing mission effectiveness.

This accompanied tour length standard is consistent with other overseas locations across the Department of Defense.

Service members and their families with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their chain of command or personnel office for guidance. USFK will continue to provide updates through official channels to ensure clear communication and transparency.

