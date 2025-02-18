18th Air Force Leadership Visits Travis AFB to Discuss Mission Readiness

Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing show Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing show Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th AF command chief, left, the flight line construction at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 19, 2025. Bolton’s visit to Travis AFB highlighted the 60th AMW’s role in advancing the mobility mission and its strategic alignment with Air Force priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th AF command chief, visited the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 19-21, 2025. The leadership's three-day visit focused on understanding the role of Travis AFB in global mobility, rapid deployment, and operational excellence.



During their visit, they had the opportunity to tour key facilities, engage with Airmen across various career fields and address the force during a base-wide all call.



“There is a lot of change going on in the Air Force,” said Bolton. “I just ask that you come to work every day, do your mission and have faith and trust that senior leaders in the military, my level and definitely above, are doing everything they can to work through the thrash, to protect the mission and to support you.”



The leaders received briefings on the base’s current operations, logistics capabilities and the maintenance of aircraft such as the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46A Pegasus. They also engaged in discussions outlining upcoming projects and planned based improvements aimed at enhancing mission readiness and quality of life for Airmen.



Bolton and Blount also met with the leadership from the wing and had an opportunity to recognize many Airmen for their outstanding service.



“Each and every one of you belong here,” said Blount. “I have no fear; we have the right people where they belong.”



As the sole Numbered Air Force within Air Mobility Command, the 18th AF oversees rapid global mobility operations, ensuring the rapid movement of personnel, equipment and supplies worldwide. Travis AFB, known as the “Gateway to the Pacific,” continues to be a critical hub for executing this mission.



“I’m sure you’ve all seen the videos from Chief [Flossi] on standards and discipline and where we are going with that,” said Bolton. “It’s about being able to enforce the standards and the discipline of making the mission as safe as it can be while focusing on the unity of the unit, unity of the Airmen and the uniform itself so we can better prepare ourselves to execute the mission every day.”



Additionally, the leadership team discussed the continued role of Travis AFB in humanitarian aid missions, aeromedical evacuations and strategic deterrence operations. The base serves as a primary hub for air refueling, cargo transport and personnel movement, supporting missions across the Indo-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Airmen at Travis AFB frequently coordinate with joint and allied partners to ensure mission success in dynamic and contested environments.



Bolton’s spouse, Stacey Bolton, joined him on the visit with her own itinerary of places to visit. She had the opportunity to meet with other spouses and visit the helping agencies the base has to offer. Mrs. Bolton also stopped by the Child Development Center, as well as Travis Elementary School, to hear about the programs the base has to offer dependent children.



The visit reaffirmed the 18th AF’s commitment to fostering a ready and resilient force capable of meeting the demands of the modern operational environment.