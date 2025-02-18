7th EAS Maintainers Keep Aircraft Flying During Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1

During Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1, maintainers from the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron overcame complex challenges to ensure aircraft remained mission-ready, demonstrating adaptability and expertise in austere conditions.



One of the most significant maintenance feats involved a full aircraft jacking operation to replace a critical landing gear component. This marked the first time the 7th EAS had conducted such an extensive repair in an exercise environment. Coordinating with the 618th Air Operations Center, the team sourced essential equipment, including tripod jacks and a hydraulic manifold. Before lifting the aircraft, they worked with McClellan Jet Services to survey the airfield and confirm the structural integrity of the surface. Once all elements were in place, a dedicated team led by SSgt Wilgeroth worked tirelessly for 10 hours to restore the aircraft to operational status.



Maintainers also tackled a persistent flight control system issue by collaborating with Travis Air Force Base’s 60th Maintenance Squadron. They secured vital replacement parts and completed software updates, ensuring the aircraft could return to the fight and support semi-prepared runway operations. Additionally, the team replaced multiple main landing gear tires, testing the limits of the mobility readiness spare package and reinforcing their ability to sustain high-tempo operations in contested environments.



While operating off-station, maintainers demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills. One aircraft experienced an in-flight over-G condition, requiring immediate inspection and clearance at Nellis Air Force Base. The flying crew chief successfully completed the assessment and, using condition-based authority granted by the maintenance group commander, signed off the necessary repairs to return the aircraft to service.



Another off-station aircraft encountered an overspeed issue, requiring the FCC to coordinate with the airfield to source specialized equipment. After completing a thorough inspection, the maintainer leveraged CBA to clear the aircraft, marking one of the first uses of this delegated authority in an exercise scenario since its implementation by Col. Micheal Thompson, 62d maintenance group commander.



“The work our maintainers accomplished during Bamboo Eagle 25-1 highlights their technical proficiency, ingenuity, and dedication to the mission,” said 1st Lt Alyson Bragg, 7th EAS maintenance officer in charge.“They faced every challenge head-on and found solutions to keep these aircraft flying.”



“Our Airmen continually prove that they can sustain airlift operations in any environment,” added MSgt. Jorge Sharp, 7th EAS maintenance senior enlisted leader. “Exercises like this reinforce our ability to generate combat power and adapt to real-world scenarios.”



Through determination and teamwork, the 7th EAS maintenance team ensured mission success during Bamboo Eagle 25-1, reinforcing their critical role in sustaining air mobility operations in dynamic environments.



“Our maintainers proved their ability to adapt and overcome challenges in a high-tempo, deployed environment,” said Col Thompson, 62d MXG commander. “The level of coordination, expertise, and determination coupled with trusting their decision-making through delegated authorities is a testament to the warfighting capability of our maintenance professionals.”

