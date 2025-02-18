Parks Reserve Forces Training Area kicks off Army Emergency Relief Campaign

Dublin, Calif. --- Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) kicked off its Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign during the monthly tenant leadership meeting at the garrison’s headquarters building to raise awareness of the programs and services available to Soldiers, February 19, 2025.

PRFTA’s AER Campaign kickoff comes two weeks ahead of the annual fundraising campaign which begins March 1st, to emphasize the importance of AER for Soldiers according to PRFTA’s Army Community Service (ACS) Manager, Mary Duncan-Bell. Fellow ACS Specialist Katherine Cuervo also spoke during this event.

“The AER campaign goal is to spread education and awareness of AER programs and services. It is imperative to be proactive in getting the word out there,” said Duncan-Bell. “Army Emergency Relief has been around for more than 83 years helping Soldiers both active and retired, their families, survivors, orphans and widows.”

According to the Army Emergency Relief website, AER has assisted more than four million Soldiers since its establishment in February 1942, providing more than $2 billion in aid, often in the form of interest-free loans and grants and more than $1 billion of that money since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Duncan-Bell added that 90 cents of every dollar donated to AER goes to helping Soldiers and that support helps Soldiers and their families worldwide as well as right here close to home.

“In 2024, Fort Hunter Liggett and Parks Reserve Forces Training Area provided more $29,000 in scholarships to nine students,” said Duncan Bell.

“I encourage everyone to consider supporting AER,” added Lt. Col. Richard King, PRFTA’s Garrison Commander. “AER has been instrumental in assisting our Soldiers and their families during their time of need, the value of AER in supporting Soldier readiness cannot be understated.”

Duncan-Bell added that this year’s fundraising campaign has been extended, running from March 1 to June 14. For more information on how to donate to AER or if you need assistance, you can visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org or contact Duncan-Bell at (925) 875-4351/4678.

PRFTA is a United States Army Reserve garrison located in Dublin, California, and is home to more than 100 units and organizations. It is committed to supporting the local community and providing a range of services and programs for military families. PRFTA is a sub-installation of Fort Hunter Ligget, located 156 miles south of PRFTA in Jolon, California.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2025 Date Posted: 02.24.2025