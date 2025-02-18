Corps of Engineers seeks comments on Blackhawk Park bank stabilization

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for its proposed Blackhawk Park bank stabilization and erosion protection project. The proposed project is upstream of Lock 9 on the Upper Mississippi River on the Wisconsin side, adjacent to Vernon County, Wisconsin.



The purpose of the project is to stabilize the bank and shoreline at five sites with seven work areas around Blackhawk Park that were affected by the flooding events in spring 2023. Construction would occur in summer 2025. There will be temporary effects to recreational activities in the immediate area during construction, which will last several weeks.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments should be submitted no later than March 26. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to MVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas throughout the region. These recreation areas provide 650 individual campsites, 27 boat launching ramps, 10 beaches and numerous individual picnic sites. There are recreation facilities at most of the district’s locks and dams, too. These recreation areas are an important component of the region’s tourism. An estimated 2.3 million visitors use these sites annually, generating around $79 million for the local and regional economy.



Located adjacent to the main channel of the Mississippi River, three miles south of De Soto, Wisconsin, Blackhawk Park is the largest public use facility in Pool 9 and many of the campsites offer picturesque views of the river. Recreational activities include boating, camping, fishing and picnicking.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2025 Date Posted: 02.24.2025 16:51 Story ID: 491412 Location: WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers seeks comments on Blackhawk Park bank stabilization, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.