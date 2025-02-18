USMC 4th AABN Visits CENSECFOR Learning Site

The 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion (4th AABN) recently visited the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR) Learning Site Camp Lejeune to express appreciation for the site’s continued support in delivering small boat training for Marine Corps personnel.



Lt. Col. Justin D. Davis, inspector-instructor at 4th AABN, led a productive small group discussion with the learning site’s leadership, coxswain course instructors, and Marines from the battalion.



“Lt. Col. Davis thanked us for the level of training we provide to the U.S. Marines and for how we are always accommodating to the needs of students who come through the training,” said Benjamin Walker, who serves as a course supervisor at the learning site. “He emphasized to the Marines in attendance that the training they receive at CENSECFOR is applicable and will be used regularly when they return to the fleet to participate in missions.”



Davis encouraged open dialogue and solicited valuable feedback from instructors and students on how training programs can be refined and tailored to meet the service's operational demands and challenges. This collaborative exchange aimed to ensure that training remains aligned with the Marine Corps mission and preparedness in an increasingly complex world.



The discussion centered on the future of small boat training with the Marine Corps, emphasizing the critical role CENSECFOR training plays as the foundational step in preparing Marines for the dynamic and evolving global security landscape.



Learning Site Camp Lejeune teaches students basic and advanced navigation, basic coxswain skills, crew-served weapons operations, tactical radio operations, mission planning, and tactical operations center support. These skills are designed to support maritime security operations in maritime expeditionary security force environments.



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 20,000 students each year in Force Protection, Expeditionary Warfare, Code of Conduct, Law Enforcement, and Small Craft Operations. Its training locations, which are located across the United States and worldwide, are characterized by the motto: Where Training Breeds Confidence.

