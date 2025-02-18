45th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Operation BEEFY BEDDOWN

Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron anchor down a Mobile Aircraft...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron anchor down a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System during exercise Operation BEEFY BEDDOWN at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, Nov. 22, 2024. The 45th CES collaborated with the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron to execute a four-day base beddown and recovery exercise; establishing and setting up the necessary infrastructure, facilities, and support systems required to sustain military operations at a new or temporary location. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla.— In an era of Great Power Competition, where evolving threats demand more than simulations hands-on training with War Reserve Materiel and specialized civil engineering assets is essential to forging mission-ready Airmen.



The 45th Civil Engineer Squadron collaborated with the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, to execute a four-day base beddown and recovery exercise; establishing and setting up the necessary infrastructure, facilities, and support systems required to sustain military operations at a new or temporary location.



Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Squadrons are highly mobile units specializing in rapid deployment to repair critical Air Force infrastructure and utility systems in remote or high-threat environments.



The 202nd RHS provided WRM assets and construction equipment, while additional resources—including Fiber Reinforced Polymer and Mobile Aircraft Operating Surfaces marking kits loaned by the 801st REDHORSE Training Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.



Transporting these materials required a line-haul convoy, which is a transportation operation involving a series of vehicles that move cargo, equipment, or personnel over long distances along predetermined routes.



“This line-haul convoy provided hands-on training in logistics planning, equipment transport, and convoy operations,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Huffman, 45th CES operations flight commander. “The Airmen gained experience in route selection, load securing, vehicle maintenance, and communication protocols, reinforcing essential skills in risk assessment, contingency planning, and operational security for expeditionary missions.”



Planning began six months before execution, ensuring sufficient time to coordinate logistics, secure equipment, and develop realistic training scenarios. U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Miles French, Operation BEEFY BEDDOWN ground force commander, was assigned two primary objectives:

Prepare to receive a 12-ship F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron

Establish a bare base capable of supporting 150 personnel



French and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Taylor, Operation BEEFY BEDDOWN senior enlisted leader, led a team of 56 CES Airmen across multiple specialties, including:



Electrical

Power production

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning

Water and fuel systems maintenance

Pavements and equipment operators

Structural engineers

Entomology

Engineering assistants

Fire protection personnel



Upon arrival, the leadership team assessed the available WRM assets and equipment, including Small Shelter Systems, the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System, and the Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit, ensuring they were operational and ready for use.



The exercise tested Airmen’s ability to overcome environmental challenges, including torrential rain and equipment malfunctions, while maintaining efficiency and coordination. Despite these obstacles, the team assembled 10 SSS tents equipped with generators, lighting, and environmental controls in under six hours, demonstrating their capability to quickly establish a life support area in severe conditions.



“Watching the team come together and tackle the mission with such speed and precision was incredibly impressive,” Huffman said. “Despite working through torrential rain and limited daylight, the Airmen demonstrated exceptional teamwork, assembling 10 Small Shelter Systems with generators, lighting, and environmental controls in under six hours. Their ability to maintain focus and efficiency under challenging conditions reflected both their training and commitment to mission success.”



To meet the exercise’s objectives, the Airmen were divided into three specialized teams:



LSA Completion: This group focused on assembling additional SSS tents, installing refrigeration units, and setting up the ROWPU to ensure a reliable supply of potable water. Troubleshooting the malfunctioning ROWPU provided WFSM craftsmen with valuable hands-on experience rarely available outside of Silver Flag training environments.



Runway Operations: This team assessed and configured the MAAS to ensure it could safely stop F-16s in emergency landings. They also marked and prepared the MAOS for aircraft takeoffs, landings, and taxi operations, reinforcing their expertise in airfield recovery.



Parking Apron Repair: Tasked with repairing a 15-meter crater caused by simulated damage, this team excavated the site, filled it with crushed stone, and applied FRP to restore the apron’s structural integrity. They then graded and compacted the ground before installing AM-2 aluminum matting, which required precise alignment to prevent damage to aircraft tires. This process, which demanded both physical labor and technical precision, was one of the most challenging tasks of the exercise.



Throughout the exercise, Airmen encountered unexpected equipment malfunctions that reinforced the need for adaptability and resourcefulness.

Several Field-Deployable Environmental Control Units experienced failures due to heat stress, requiring HVAC personnel to diagnose and repair them using limited tools and materials. The Airmen had to troubleshoot issues independently, replicating the conditions they would face during real-world deployments.



“Additionally, the hands-on experience of operating heavy equipment to grade and compact aggregate are skills essential for airfield recovery,” said Huffman. “Installing the AM-2 aluminum matting required precise teamwork and coordination, reinforcing the importance of attention to detail and efficiency.”



After completing all mission tasks, the final phase of the exercise focused on equipment reconstitution—cleaning, repairing, and repacking materials for future use. This process ensured that all assets were mission-ready and provided additional experience in maintaining and preparing WRM for rapid deployment.



At the conclusion of the exercise, leadership and Airmen reflected on key lessons learned, noting valuable takeaways that will enhance performance during future deployments. The after-action review emphasized the importance of proactive maintenance, efficient teamwork, and adaptability when faced with unexpected challenges, reinforcing the critical role of noncommissioned officers in leading and mentoring their teams in dynamic environments.



This exercise marked a first-of-its-kind training event for the 45th CES, demonstrating the squadron’s capability to execute base recovery under an Agile Combat Employment scheme of maneuver.



By integrating hands-on problem-solving, real-world equipment failures, and environmental challenges, the exercise ensured that Airmen developed the critical skills and resilience needed to support expeditionary operations in contested environments, reinforcing the importance of readiness and lethality essential for mission success.