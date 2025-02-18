Culbreth selected director of Sales, Non-Fresh

Courtesy Photo | Robert B. Culbreth has been selected the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) director...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Robert B. Culbreth has been selected the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) director of Sales, Non-Fresh effective Feb. 9. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Robert B. Culbreth has been selected the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) director of Sales, Non-Fresh effective Feb. 9.



He previously served as deputy to the executive director of Sales, Marketing, and eCommerce, a job he’s held since June 2022.



In his new position, Culbreth manages DeCA’s non-fresh (grocery food, non-food, dairy, frozen) category management, merchandising, promotions, and private label programs that support the agency’s worldwide operational mission.



Culbreth follows Edward W. Walters III, executive director of the Sales, Marketing and eCommerce Group, who temporarily served in a dual-hatted role as director of Sales, Non-Fresh. The position was created Nov. 1 after DeCA restructured its Sales Directorate into Sales, Fresh and Sales, Non-Fresh. Previous Director of Sales Bonita M. Moffett, now director of Sales, Fresh, focuses on produce, meat and seafood.



“We are continuing to transform our sales operations by building on the successes that our previous sales director, category managers, merchandisers and the rest of the sales team have delivered,” Walters said. “As my deputy, Robert oversaw DeCA’s retail pricing and analytics teams, in addition to a wide variety of policy, staff and administrative support.



“This cross-functional experience positions him well to lead our non-Fresh team. And of course, his dedication to DeCA’s mission will serve our patrons well by providing them with quality products at the significant savings they deserve.”



Before his position in the Sales, Marketing and eCommerce Group, Culbreth served from July 2020 to June 2022 as the DeCA director’s executive officer, where he assisted the director in planning, evaluating, integrating and coordinating activities from internal agency executive directors, area directors and directorate heads as well as actions from the Department of Defense, stakeholders and industry partners.



“I am excited for the opportunity to deliver the best shopping experience, savings and overall value to our eligible patrons,” Culbreth said. “Everything we do is about making the commissary benefit better for our military and their families who have earned these savings through their service and sacrifice.”



In other DeCA assignments, Culbreth served as a management and program analyst in the business analytics division from October 2017 to July 2020. There, he was responsible for a broad range of tactical and strategic analysis on all aspects of sales, supply chain and multi-channel initiatives.



Culbreth’s commissary career began in 2006 as a store associate at the Langley Air Force Base Commissary in Virginia. There he worked in a variety of duties in the meat, grocery, produce, warehouse and front-end departments.



From 2009 to 2012, Culbreth joined the Student Career Experience Program (SCEP) at Langley, where he received management-level training on all aspects of commissary operations. In 2011, he graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.



In 2012, he moved to DeCA headquarters as a management analyst in the now defunct requirements and strategic integration directorate, then to the business development directorate.



For the next five years, Culbreth served as a business analyst, where one of his major initiatives included managing the emerging demographics and ID card scanning program. This was a pivotal shift from the manual validation process, increasing visibility and accessibility while also providing continuous insights about commissary patrons and shopping trends worldwide.

