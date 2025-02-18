Fort Knox AAFES partners with Boba Plus, opens to community March 3

FORT KNOX, Ky. — New vendor Boba Plus is coming to Fort Knox Army and Air Force Exchange Service.



Boba Plus was originally located in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, but recently signed a two-year food agreement with the Fort Knox AAFES and will be located on Eisenhower Avenue in the Mini Mall next to Burger King. It will officially open at 11 a.m. March 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



“Here at AAFES we look at options that are not currently being offered on the installation to give our customers on the installation a good variety,” said Ace Cummings, AAFES service business manager. “Boba Plus has always been on our radar.”



According to Cummings, the boba shop will serve a variety of boba teas and desserts such as crepes and waffle pastries with a multitude of available toppings and fillings.



“When we bring in vendor partners what we like to do is provide the pricing needs to match our clientele, and we need to provide a savings for our military members and Families,” said Cummings.



Drinks will range from five to eight dollars depending on size, and desserts will start at around two dollars each.



