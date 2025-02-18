A flawless performance: Marine Forces Reserve musician becomes the 2024 Marine Musician of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Morgan Poland, a flutist with Marine Forces Reserve Band, was recognized as the 2024 Marine Corps Musician of the Year at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana.



Poland’s interest in music started at Summerville High School where she played the flute as a class elective. Taking lessons in school and from mentors, she excelled in her school’s concert band and marching band.



Her talent was noticed by a Marine recruiter who offered her the opportunity to play for the United States Marine Corps. Poland accepted the challenge.



“I think it’s really cool being able to do something I enjoy doing as a career and the Marine aspect of not sitting in an office all day,” said Poland, a Marine of 6 years from Summerville, South Carolina. “Keeping up with practicing and putting yourself in the room with people who are better than you really helps you grow as a musician, also as a person in general.”



Poland earned her award by dedicating herself to being both a Marine and a musician. After months of training and instruction, she obtained multiple billets outside of her role in the band, to include being a martial arts instructor, combat marksmanship coach and drum major.



“It is a lot of time management," said Poland. “Especially when balancing the roles of a drum major, flutist, MAI, CMC and processing music requests for the Marine Forces Reserve Band. In the end, it’s worth being able to grow as a person but also help others advance in their careers.”



Being awarded the title Musician of the Year, Poland stayed humble despite going beyond her regular duties.



“I am not a person who gets actually excited outward about things,” said Poland. “I don’t like to be the center of attention.”



Despite hours of work and commitment towards the band, she dedicates her accomplishments to her Marines and highlights their ability to perform as a team.



“The Marine Corps doesn’t rely on one Marine,” said Poland. “One Marine can’t be the whole band, so it’s just all of us fitting in the pieces of the puzzle that actually make the band what it is.”



Poland plans to train future generations of Marines and musicians as she prepares to attend Drill Instructor School and obtain an official drum major billet.



