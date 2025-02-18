II Marine Expeditionary Force Honors Civilian of the Quarter, Civilian of the Year

Photo By Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert Worth, the commanding general of II Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert Worth, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), presents a Navy Civilian Meritorious Service Award to Kevin Johnson, the II MEF Command inspector general chief before a town hall meeting on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, February 21, 2025. Johnson was named the 2024 II MEF Civilian of the Year and given the award for his meritorious service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – II Marine Expeditionary Force recently recognized two exceptional civilians for their outstanding contributions to the force. Erin Gordineer, executive assistant to the commanding general, was named Civilian of the Quarter for fourth quarter of 2024, while Kevin Johnson, a member of the II MEF inspector general’s office, was awarded 2024 Civilian of the Year. Both were honored during a ceremony on February 21, 2025, by II MEF commanding general, Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth.



Gordineer, who has been with II MEF since July 2022, was recognized for her role in managing high-level administrative tasks within the commanding general’s office. During the award period, she coordinated over 50 engagements with general officers, senior-level civil servants, and members of congress. Gordineer’s role also required close coordination with protocol and communication strategy teams to ensure that events aligned with strategic objectives.



“I’m truly honored to be recognized as Civilian of the Quarter,” Gordineer said. “This award reflects the hard work and support of the entire team. Without their trust in my abilities and work ethic, I wouldn’t be receiving this recognition. I am grateful for the support and guidance I’ve received throughout my time here at II MEF, and it’s a privilege to work alongside such a talented group of individuals. I look forward to continuing our efforts and achieving even greater success together in 2025.”



Johnson, recognized as Civilian of the Year, was honored for his work with the II MEF inspector general’s office. His meticulous attention to detail has been essential to the office’s vital task of maintaining compliance with all II MEF regulations and directives.



“While the award may be an individual one, I’m fortunate to be surrounded by a great team here at II MEF that’s always focused on mission accomplishment,” Johnson said. “More than any individual recognition, though, I really just want to ask everyone to please pay their government travel charge cards!” he quipped, referencing a common administrative deficiency.



The ceremony marked a formal recognition of their respective contributions to the II MEF mission. Both Gordineer and Johnson’s work was praised as crucial to the success of the force’s objectives by Lt. Gen. Worth.



“They’ve supported this expeditionary force through thick and thin,” said Worth. Addressing Gordineer and Johnson directly, Worth continued, “You are the continuity, you are the backbone, you allow us to do the things that we have to do as an expeditionary force. You enable us to go forward and do the hard things in the hard places when the nation calls, so thank you again.”