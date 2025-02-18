Destroyer Squadron 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – Capt. Mark Lawrence relieved Capt. James Von St. Paul as commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 during a ceremony aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), February 22, 2025.



The ceremony was held before military and civilian guests in the ship’s fo’c’sle to honor Von St. Paul’s service and witness the transfer of authority and responsibility to Lawrence, the 80th commodore of the “Greyhounds”.



Von St. Paul, a native of Clark, New Jersey and a 1999 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic and State University, assumed command of DESRON-2 in February 2024 after serving as deputy commodore during the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s (GRFCSG) 8-month maiden deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility, which was extended 76 days following the outbreak of conflict in Israel to support Israel’s right to self-defense.



“I am immensely proud and humbled to have served with such a talented group of officers, chiefs, and Sailors,” said Von St. Paul. “Going forward, I have no doubt that you and our ships will continue to excel under the leadership of Capt. Lawrence and Capt. Forch, and your efforts will ensure that DESRON 2 remains second to none.”



Lawrence, who was raised in London and New York, graduated from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in 2000 and holds a Master of Arts in Security Studies with Honors from Georgetown University. He previously served as the commanding officer of USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), and more recently ashore, as executive assistant to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe – Africa and NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Naples. Lawrence assumed his duties as deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 2 in March 2024.



“These Greyhounds assembled here today have taken a pause from urgent work to observe Navy tradition,” said Lawrence. “They’re each with their teams cultivating a habit of championship, preparation, and efficient execution, and they possess the initiative, discipline, and trust to take our destroyers forward and bring them home safely when the mission is complete.”



DESRON-2 consists of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS McFaul (DDG 74), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).

