Kendrick assumes responsibility as the 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard

ARLINGTON, Va. – Surrounded by family, friends and senior National Guard leaders from throughout the 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia, Command Sgt. Maj. James (Brian) Kendrick officially assumed the role of 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard at a ceremony held at the Herbert R. Temple Center, Feb. 18, 2025.



Kendrick, whose Army career spans over 35 years, succeeded Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, who assumed the role of 7th Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau in November 2024.



During the ceremony and after thanking Kendrick’s family for their unwavering support, 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, Army Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs emphasized what made Kendrick the right Soldier for the job. "When you talk about Army leaders, you can’t help but think about character, commitment, and competence, " said Stubbs.



"I can say without a shadow of a doubt Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick is a man of immense character. He lives the Army values every day. He is a model, he exudes them," Stubbs added.



During his remarks, Kendrick thanked Lt. Gen. Stubbs for the trust placed in him and honored the many family, friends and mentors who attended in person and virtually, noting the importance of their support throughout his career.



"Your encouragement and belief in me have been invaluable," said Kendrick." The military lifestyle is not easy and comes with its own set of challenges. I am grateful for your patience and understanding. Thank you for sharing this journey with me and for inspiring me," added Kendrick.



Following acknowledgments to those who supported him throughout his career, Kendrick outlined his support and commitment to the Soldiers and families of the Army National Guard.



"As your command sergeant major, I am committed to preparing you for what is to come and voicing the needs of all Army Guard Soldiers and Families at the highest levels," said Kendrick.



"I'm committed to fostering the trust necessary to build a team that encourages excellence in everything we do and is fully accountable to those we serve. Together, we will grow combat-ready Soldiers and leaders and build the lethal units necessary to transform the army guard for the future," added Kendrick.



As command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, Kendrick will advise the director of the Army National Guard on all matter affecting the enlisted force. Kendrick has held numerous senior enlisted leadership roles throughout his career, from battalion command sergeant major, troop command command sergeant major, command sergeant major of the Florida ARNG, and most recently senior enlisted leader to Army Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2025 Date Posted: 02.24.2025 13:18 Story ID: 491385 Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kendrick assumes responsibility as the 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, by Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.