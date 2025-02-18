Marine Corps Detachment Fort Leonard Wood welcomes new top enlisted leader

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Marine Col. Robyn Mestemacher (center), Marine Corps Detachment Fort Leonard Wood...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Marine Col. Robyn Mestemacher (center), Marine Corps Detachment Fort Leonard Wood commanding officer, passes a noncommissioned officer’s sword to incoming sergeant major of the detachment, Marine Sgt. Maj. Damian Reed (right), while outgoing Marine Sgt. Maj. Eric Bauer looks on during a relief-and-appointment ceremony Feb. 13 in Nutter Field House. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Marine Corps Detachment Fort Leonard Wood has a new top enlisted leader following a relief-and-appointment ceremony Feb. 13 in Nutter Field House, where Marine Sgt. Maj. Eric Bauer relinquished his role as detachment sergeant major to Marine Sgt. Maj. Damian Reed.



Serving as reviewing officer for the ceremony, Marine Col. Robyn Mestemacher, the detachment’s commanding officer, said Bauer brought, “steady, consistent and engaged leadership to the unit.”



Bauer, who is retiring from the Marine Corps, said his last assignment at Fort Leonard Wood has been a “great” three years.



“I can’t think of a better place to wrap up 30 years. I would like to thank the amazing team we have here at Fort Leonard Wood,” Bauer said. “The relationships we have with the Soldiers on this base are some of the best I have had in my career.”



During her remarks, Mestemacher welcomed Reed to the detachment and Missouri.



“It is truly fantastic to have you here. In the short amount of time I have had to get to know you, I already know we have a lot to look forward to with you on our team,” Mestemacher said. “We are lucky to have you here. It is an honor to have you aboard.”



Reed said he has been at Fort Leonard Wood for about two weeks and has noticed the standard set by Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders is “remarkable.”



“Your hospitality is unmatched,” Reed said. “I am looking forward to seeing more of the amazing training here.”



To Fort Leonard Wood’s Marines, who make up the largest Marine Corps detachment not located on a Marine Corps installation, Reed shared his excitement in joining the team.



“I look forward to working with you all,” Reed said.



Reed comes to Fort Leonard Wood from Camp Pendleton, California.



His deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he took part in the battle of Najaf.



Reeds’ personal decorations include Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal in lieu of fourth award, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat distinguishing device and the Combat Action Ribbon in lieu of second award.