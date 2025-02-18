FAFB commemorates EPA with Washington State University

Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | Leaders from Fairchild Air Force Base tour the Washington State University Sleep and...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | Leaders from Fairchild Air Force Base tour the Washington State University Sleep and Performance Research Center after the WSU educational partnership agreement signing commemoration in Spokane, Washington, Feb. 21, 2025. Fairchild Air Force Base commemorated the EPA with WSU as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s collaboration with academic institutions to encourage and enhance study in disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at all levels of education. This partnership allows Fairchild AFB to utilize research and development capabilities at WSU to find innovative solutions to unique challenges that could enhance resiliency and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz) see less | View Image Page

Fairchild Air Force Base commemorated an educational partnership agreement with Washington State University during a signing ceremony at the WSU Spokane campus in Spokane, Washington, Feb. 21, 2025.



The EPA is a part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s collaboration with academic institutions to encourage and enhance study in disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at all levels of education.



This partnership allows Fairchild AFB to utilize research and development capabilities at WSU Spokane to find innovative solutions to unique challenges that could enhance resiliency and combat readiness.



“We’re uniquely positioned to conduct laboratory and field studies with highly controlled experiments surrounding sleep, alertness and cognitive performance and decision making,” said Dr. Kimberly Honn, WSU Sleep and Performance Research Center associate professor. “Both current and future work between WSU Spokane and Fairchild is of mutual benefit and high impact.”



Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, delivered remarks and signed the EPA with WSU leaders during the commemoration event which included a tour of WSU’s Sleep and Performance Research Center.



“At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared commitment to nurturing talent, advancing knowledge, and empowering the next generation of leaders in STEM fields both civilian and military,” said Cisewski. “This agreement symbolizes the unity of purpose and the transformative power of partnership.”



This collaboration allows students at WSU to work directly with members of Team Fairchild to bridge the gap between academia and the armed forces to create a platform for innovation and discovery.



“With the right partners, WSU remains not just a hub of knowledge but a catalyst for positive change, adapting to emerging needs and fostering an environment of shared growth,” said Daryll DeWald, WSU Spokane executive vice president and chancellor. “Today is another powerful example of how leadership and partnership can change lives.”



The WSU Sleep and Performance Research Center conducts studies regarding behavior and cognition, circadian rhythms, metabolism, neurobiology, shiftwork, sleep and health and transportation and safety.



“This EPA will provide military members and students with unique opportunities to engage in hands-on learning, solve real-world challenges, and contribute to groundbreaking research,” said Capt. Mikhayla Polivka, 92nd ARW EPA program manager.