From Field to Forward Deployed, Task Force-Belleau Wood Paces Operation Southern Guard

NAVAL STATION GUANTÁNAMO BAY, CUBA – Infantry Marines gather on a cool, dark morning at the armory to draw rifles for an annual rifle qualification (ARQ) on a Friday at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, had just completed a field training exercise the day prior, which was to be followed by a rifle qual, or so they thought.



“I showed up at the armory and I was asked if everyone was present, and I answered that all the ARQ guys were,” said U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Aidan Renfrow, a squad leader with 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marines. “I was told ‘no, we need everybody.’ That’s when I knew there was something more going on.”



What was initially thought to be a drill, turned out to be an actual rapid deployment. The Marines and Sailors were briefed on their destination, and within 24 hours they were on an aircraft headed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (NSGB).



“This is why young men and women become Marines,” said U.S Marine Col. Neil R. Berry, the commanding officer of 6th Marine Regiment. “To do something exciting and bigger than themselves. Being a member of a globally deployable rapid response force is exactly why they wanted to be Marines.



“America’s Marines are ready to deploy, fight, and win today. The order was given, we grabbed our gear, and we deployed,” he added.



At the direction of the Department of Defense, 6th Regiment, designated Task Force – Belleau Wood, deployed in support of Joint Task Force Southern Guard (JTF-SG) led by U.S. Army South, to support the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Rapid deployment enabled the Joint Task Force to begin supporting illegal alien holding operations (IAHO) while preparing for follow-on forces. Upon arrival, Marines did what they have always done – acted.



Marine riflemen trained on non-lethal engagement tactics, riot control procedures, and quick response force (QRF) to support IAHO. Marines were mission-ready within 24 hours and provided support to the first arrival of illegal aliens (IAs) 48 hours later.



“Coming from conducting a four-day field training event to a rapid deployment with 24 hours’ notice, I was extremely proud of how my platoon performed. Each Marine truly embodied the ethos of the ‘United States’ force in readiness’ by quickly transitioning to an unknown environment and preparing for security operations,” said U.S. Marine Second Lt. Davon Carter, the platoon commander of 3rd platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marines. “My platoon performed flawlessly for the first flight of IAs into the facility after a short time for rehearsals and planning. None of this could have been accomplished without the leadership of my small unit leaders within my platoon and the support of [Company A] behind us.”



Marine Combat Engineers with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion attached to 6th Marine Regiment arrived shortly after. They went into action and established more than 1,000 feet of razor and concertina wire obstacles, reinforcing security for holding areas and protecting critical infrastructure within the first 72 hours on the ground. Within the first week, they had emplaced nearly 5,000 feet of wire obstacles and built 30 barriers in support of DHS’s mission.



Meanwhile, the Marines found a plethora of ways to contribute to the mission. They augmented military police (MP) and interagency partners to securely receive IAs and provided drivers to transport IAs to holding areas. Marines served as language interpreters in high-priority IA holding areas and provided small, unmanned aircraft system operations to assess camp building and development. Additionally, Marines built tents, assembled hundreds of cots and served thousands of meals in the mess hall.



“Upon first briefing of the mission, our team thought through a multitude of scenarios and what it would look like on the ground,” said U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Carranza, the senior enlisted leader of 6th Marine Regiment. “Outfitting ourselves with enablers to support the mission, as we saw the problem-set, paid huge dividends. Upon first impact of our Marines and Sailors boots on the soil, we injected ourselves in every facet of the operation. In every direction you looked, there were Marine uniforms moving at a break-neck pace.



“The Marines and Sailors of 6th Marine Regiment dominated the area of responsibility and executed. I am honored and proud to have the opportunity to lead these fine men and women,” he added.



Marines enabled the JTF to receive IAs, set the conditions for follow-on forces, and are living up to the moniker of Marines past as the “Fire Brigade.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2025 Date Posted: 02.24.2025 15:14 Story ID: 491372 Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Field to Forward Deployed, Task Force-Belleau Wood Paces Operation Southern Guard, by 2LT Matthew Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.