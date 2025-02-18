Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Celebrates “Thank A Resident” Week

Photo By Kyle Lee Harvey | FORT BELVOIR, Va.- (February 24, 2025) – Family Medicine Residents are all smiles...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Lee Harvey | FORT BELVOIR, Va.- (February 24, 2025) – Family Medicine Residents are all smiles during the kickoff of "Thanks A Resident Week" at the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) February 24, 2025. This special observance acknowledges the hard work, dedication, and contributions of medical residents who play a crucial role in patient care and medical training within the healthcare community. ATAMMC is joining forces with the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), whose team is doing the same weeklong series of events there. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. - (February 24, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is proud to announce its participation in National “Thank A Resident” Day on Friday, February 28, 2025, by expanding the celebration to recognize our residents throughout the entire week. This special observance highlights the hard work, dedication, and contributions of medical residents who play a crucial role in both patient care and medical training within the healthcare community. ATAMMC is partnering with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) to host a series of weeklong events in celebration of our residents.



“As we commemorate “Thank A Resident” Week, I encourage everyone to take a moment to express their gratitude to our residents,” stated Navy Capt. Francesca Cimino, Director of the NCC Family Medicine Residency Program. “Their dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence not only enhance our healthcare services but also increase patient access opportunities across the region. They truly represent the future of military healthcare.”





What Is a Medical Resident?

A medical resident is a physician who has completed medical school and is now engaged in intensive training within a specialized medical field. Residents work under the supervision of experienced doctors, known as attending physicians, to gain valuable hands-on experience. Depending on the chosen specialty, residency programs typically last between three and seven years and are essential in developing proficient physicians who are prepared to deliver high-quality care.





ATAMMC's Residency Programs

ATAMMC proudly hosts the largest tri-service family medicine residency program in the military, currently accommodating 45 residents as part of the National Capital Consortium (NCC). In total, the NCC boasts 707 trainees across the region, and the ATAMMC site is not only the military health system’s largest family medicine residency program, but is also notably the fifth largest in the nation. Over the past decade, this program has achieved an impressive 100% board pass rate, reflecting a steadfast commitment to excellence in medical training.



“Our mission is to train and develop outstanding full-scope physician officers equipped to provide joint force leadership in diverse environments,” noted Cimino. “We accomplish this through every patient encounter, procedure, delivery, and educational event. Our residents are well-prepared to apply their experiences here and lead wherever the services may send them upon graduation.”



In addition to our family medicine residents, ATAMMC collaborates with rotating residents from various programs at WRNMMC, including specialties such as general surgery, OB/Gyn, psychiatry, neurology, and internal medicine. This collaboration enriches the learning environment and supports the comprehensive training of all NCC residents.







A Vital Regional Partner

ATAMMC serves as a critical regional partner, benefiting not only the residents in their training but also the large Department of Defense (DoD) population residing in Northern Virginia and the surrounding areas. Each year, the DoD trains over 3,000 physicians in its Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs. By cultivating the next generation of healthcare leaders, ATAMMC plays a significant role in ensuring that high-quality medical care is accessible to our service members and their families.



“Let’s make this week special for our residents by sharing our appreciation and support,” Cimino emphasized. “Residency can be grueling, with long hours and numerous responsibilities to manage as they work toward the next level of medical expertise. This is a unique opportunity to foster camaraderie and recognize the vital service these emerging healthcare professionals provide. Together, let’s celebrate the hard work and commitment of those who will shape the future of healthcare.”