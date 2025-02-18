Multinational Medics assigned to KFOR 34 train to save lives of K9 Comrades

Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | U.S. and German soldiers, assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led KFOR 34...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | U.S. and German soldiers, assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led KFOR 34 mission, participate in a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 29, 2025. This training was hosted by the Kosovo Force veterinary services team to familiarize KFOR soldiers with the skills necessary to effectively treat an injured Military Working Dog in an operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and German medical soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East, also known as KFOR RC-E, participated in Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care training on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 27-30, 2025. This specialized training, hosted by the KFOR RC-E Veterinary Team, allowed soldiers to familiarize themselves with the skills necessary to provide lifesaving care for Military Working Dogs, or MWDs, in battlefield trauma situations.



The four-day course encompassed both classroom instruction and practical exercises. This training allowed soldiers to build upon their existing medical knowledge and develop a deeper understanding of the unique challenges associated with canine combat care.



U.S. Army Sgt. Briana Shumila, a Veterinary Technician assigned to the 34th rotation of KFOR RC-E, was one of the veterinary experts leading the training. She emphasized the importance of equipping non-veterinary personnel with the ability to provide emergency interventions for MWDs.



“It is important for non-veterinary personnel to know how to provide life saving interventions for a military working dog in the likely situation that veterinary personnel are not present at the point of injury,” said Shumila. “This class reinforced medical knowledge the medics already had and highlighted the important differences between care for a canine patient versus care for a human patient.”



Throughout the hands-on training, soldiers practiced the three stages of Tactical Combat Casualty Care: care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation care. They followed a systematic approach to treatment, prioritizing life-threatening conditions first, using the MARCH and PAWS mnemonics.



The MARCH method guides medics to address life-threatening issues in order of urgency: Massive Hemorrhage, Airway, Respiration, Circulation, and Head injury/Hypothermia. Once the most pressing issues have been tended to, the PAWS method reminds soldiers to provide additional casualty care needs including Pain Management, Antibiotics, Wounds and Splinting.



Medics train extensively to maintain proficiency in their job, preparing to save the lives of their comrades. While their primary focus is human care, it is equally vital that they possess the skills necessary to treat their canine counterparts, who serve alongside them in combat environments.



One of the participating soldiers, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Ian Watts, a medic with the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reflected on the value of the training and his gratitude for the opportunity to expand his medical expertise.



“I learned that the same life saving interventions for humans apply to dogs as well. It’s just about learning a different physiology,” said Watts. “You never know what might happen. I want to feel like I have an idea of how to help if the need arises.”



The impact of this training extends beyond just the soldiers participating. The KFOR veterinary team and canine handlers also benefit, knowing that in the event that they are unable to provide immediate care, there will be trained personnel in the field capable of responding to a medical emergency and potentially saving a vital MWD’s life.



OR-7 Dominik Amman, a paramedic in the German army, was among the multinational participants who found the training incredibly valuable. His motivation stemmed from his love for dogs and his commitment to ensuring their well-being in military operations.



“The German army has dogs that are treated as comrades,” said Amman. “I signed up for this training because on my homebase we have a K9 unit, and we don’t have many K9 medics. I love dogs and I want to help them when needed.”



By equipping medics with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide emergency care to MWDs, the KFOR 34 Veterinary Team has strengthened the operational readiness and effectiveness of multinational forces. This training ensures that these highly trained canines, who play a crucial role in military missions, receive the same level of medical support as their human counterparts in the field.